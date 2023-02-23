Complaints from residents and others have resulted in two properties being drastically cleaned up, Director of Licensing and Inspections Dale Finch said during Wednesday's CitiStat meeting at Stockton University's City Campus.

CitiStat is a system for taking complaints every two weeks, then reporting to the public on how they were handled.

Renovations are well underway at a home in the 1200 block of Monroe Avenue that had long been an eyesore, Finch said as he showed before-and-after photos of the house.

"During the process of issuing notices (for) the demo process ... the property owner came forward and said, 'We would like to renovate it,'" Finch said.

The owner has put on new siding and windows, so it will remain as a ratable for the city, Finch said.

The owner of a property in the 1100 block of Michigan Avenue did not respond, so that home came down.

"It's what the demo process is about, getting action either positive from the owners or from us taking a property down," Finch said.

Finch also said two properties in the 1500 block of Penrose Avenue have been issued code violations and the city is in the process of starting demolition there.

A city-owned property in the same block will also be addressed, he said.

A problem property in the 200 block of North New Jersey Avenue is awaiting an asbestos report, and after that is received demolition will be advertised, he said.

Several more properties brought to the city's attention by residents are close to being demolished, Finch said.

Arrests up 155% year-to-date

Calls for service are up 57% so far this year over the same period in 2022, and arrests are up 155% year-to-date, police Chief James Sarkos said Wednesday.

The department has handled 17,758 calls for service from Jan. 1 through Feb. 19 this year, compared with 11,358 in the same period last year.

Police have made 504 arrests during that time, compared with 197 at the same time last year, Sarkos said.

The department also has recovered 29 firearms so far this year, of which 26 were handguns, two were shotguns and one was a ghost gun without a serial number.

Overall numbers

IT Director Pat Quinlan reported that 122 new complaints came in during the most recent two-week period, and 46 complaints were closed during that time.

Of those handled and closed, 25 were from this reporting period and 21 from the prior period, Quinlan said. Another 97 are still in progress.

Debris on properties remains the category most people complain about, followed by exterior and then interior violations of housing or other properties.

Fire Department activity

Fire Chief Scott Evans reported that the Fire Department responded to 277 calls in the latest two-week period, of which 165 were rescue medical emergency calls.

Another 42 were false alarms, 34 were good intent calls (people reporting what they believed to be smoke or other hazards that turn out to be something else such as steam releases), 17 were hazardous conditions, 12 were fires and seven were other service calls.

New concerns reported

Andra Williams reported decorative lighting on Connecticut Avenue is in poor condition and the area is too dark.

Public Works Director Crystal Lewis said she will talk to the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, which she believes has jurisdiction over those lights, and report back on how they will be fixed at the next meeting.

Mike Krawitz reported poor road conditions, especially potholes, on New York Avenue and elsewhere. Lewis and Business Administrator Anthony Swan will report back on what happens there, Swan said.

And Lina Hong, a property owner whose family owns and manages more than 30 rental units in the city, asked for help in getting squatters out of a condemned building next to her property in the beach block of Bellevue Avenue, and making the owner clean it up.

"We’ve been working very hard to beautify the property we own, to make sure long-term and short-term tenants are happy," Hong said.

She said she is always cleaning up the area and has installed security cameras. But she said the neighboring property is a problem for her and her tenants.

Hong, too, will get an answer at the next CitiStat meeting, 10 a.m. March 8 at Stockton Atlantic City, Swan said.

Retirees sought for jobs

There are still dozens of open city jobs at acnj.gov, Swan said.

"I would like retirees to take a look at the crossing guard positions," Swan said. "They work about 2.5 hours a day. We have a need for folks willing to do that."

To report a problem

Visit the city website at acnj.gov and click on "Report a Concern."