CitiStat meeting at 5 pm Wednesday for reporting Atlantic City's problems

ATLANTIC CITY — For the first time since it started last Fall, the CitiStat meeting for solving problems and holding department heads accountable will be held in the evening.

On Wednesday at 5 p.m. city department heads will gather at the Scarpa Academic Building at Stockton University here, to report on how they have handled issues brought to them at the last meeting, and to hear from residents and business owners about new problems.

CitiStat meetings are biweekly and will rotate between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. meetings, officials have said.

It is designed to use data on problems coming in and results going out to maximize accountability in city departments, according to the state Department of Community Affairs, which got the program going here.

Directors are expected to report on how they handled reports from the Jan. 11 meeting of drug dealing and vagrancy on two streets, too few streetlights at Tennessee and Adriatic avenues, a deep manhole cover that is creating a driving hazard on a newly paved part of Melrose Avenue, flashing streetlights near City Hall, and more.

The DCA has oversight of the city under a 2016 state takeover law.

The meetings are held in the Fannie Lou Hamer Room at the Academic Building and are open to all.