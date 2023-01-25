 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

CitiStat meeting at 5 pm Wednesday for reporting Atlantic City's problems

  • 0
CitiStat January 11 2023

Atlantic City department heads, from left, City Solicitor Mike Perugini, Director of Licensing and Inspections Dale Finch, Human Resources Director Shanece Jones, Public Works Director Crystal Lewis and fire Chief Scott Evans take turns reporting to the public at Wednesday's CitiStat meeting.

 Michelle Brunetti Post

ATLANTIC CITY — For the first time since it started last Fall, the CitiStat meeting for solving problems and holding department heads accountable will be held in the evening.

On Wednesday at 5 p.m. city department heads will gather at the Scarpa Academic Building at Stockton University here, to report on how they have handled issues brought to them at the last meeting, and to hear from residents and business owners about new problems.

CitiStat meetings are biweekly and will rotate between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. meetings, officials have said.

It is designed to use data on problems coming in and results going out to maximize accountability in city departments, according to the state Department of Community Affairs, which got the program going here.

Directors are expected to report on how they handled reports from the Jan. 11 meeting of drug dealing and vagrancy on two streets, too few streetlights at Tennessee and Adriatic avenues, a deep manhole cover that is creating a driving hazard on a newly paved part of Melrose Avenue, flashing streetlights near City Hall, and more.

People are also reading…

The DCA has oversight of the city under a 2016 state takeover law.

The meetings are held in the Fannie Lou Hamer Room at the Academic Building and are open to all.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Germany to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News