LOWER TOWNSHIP — Nothing good happens after midnight, at least according to Police Chief Kevin Lewis’ parents.

Lewis told that to Township Council at a recent meeting, as council weigh renewing enforcement of the township curfew.

“Hopefully we can get them all home by 12 and we won’t have any issues,” Lewis said.

Lower Township has had a curfew ordinance on the books for years, with staggered times based on the age of the juvenile. But from the discussion at the council meeting this month, it sounds like the ordinance has not been enforced.

“There was maybe some misinformation a while back as to whether you could enforce a curfew ordinance,” Mayor Frank Sippel said at the meeting.

In 2001, a state appeals court ruled that a curfew ordinance in West New York was unconstitutional, upholding a lower court decision keeping the town from enforcing its curfew for those under 18.

The American Civil Liberties Union brought the case on behalf of families that had been charged. An ACLU spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday. In previous public comments, representatives of the ACLU said teen curfews infringe on the rights of young people to use public streets, and interfere with the rights of parents to raise their own children.

Sippel and Lewis cited the West New York case as creating an impression that all curfews had been ruled unenforceable. But Lewis said the court ruling turned on specific language in the West New York case, and did not cover all curfews.

Accounts of the case said the West New York ordinance did not allow exceptions for juvenile participation in legitimate activities.

The matter came up again as Jersey Shore communities struggle with ways to contain crowds of juveniles, and pop-up events organized through social media, Sippel said. Cape May County officials, along with municipalities and Legislators, have sought new ways to address the issue.

“This is really on the back of what the county’s been doing,” Sippel said.

In several communities, large gatherings of teenagers have brought new headaches to law enforcement, with many local officials saying statewide juvenile justice reforms have made it harder for police to handle rowdy youth.

Legislation approved after voters supported legalizing marijuana also prevented police from arresting those under 18 for possession of alcohol or marijuana, although the use of either is legally restricted to those over 21.

But a pop-up car rally in September proved far more serious, with overwhelmed departments and huge crowds culminating in fatal collisions in Wildwood.

On Monday, Sippel said the township has received requests from residents for help dealing with teenagers. Avalon, Sea Isle City and Ocean City have had high-profile issues with teens on recent summers, but Sipple said Lower Township has also had problems.

“We’ve had our share,” he said on Monday. The township plans a “zero-tolerance policy” on the curfew, he said.

Local officials have struggled to find new ways to address problems with rowdy teens, including supporting changes to the state law and new rules for beach access and increased police presence in Sea Isle City. Sippel said Lewis and township attorney David Stefankiewicz explored the township’s options.

They found that the township curfew remained in effect and could be enforced. A directive went to Lower Township officers, Sippel said, in his words, “to keep the kids safe and the community safe.”

While they assert that the curfew was never repealed, City Council unanimously approved a resolution, “in support of the Lower Township Police Department reaffirming the Township of Lower’s commitment to public safety in light of recent incidents involving juvenile delinquency.”

The resolution states that a directive from New Jersey’s attorney general has curtailed the ability of local communities to enforce laws and ordinances, and cites “unruly behavior” impacting township residents.

Lewis told City Council that the state had taken a lot of the tools out of the police toolbox.

“Hopefully, this puts a tool back in,” he said.

Lower Township had set an earlier curfew for those under 14, but Sippel said a planned amendment to the ordinance will apply the same rules for anyone under 18 years old. The curfew runs from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Sept. 15 to May 15, and from midnight until 6 a.m. from May 15 until Sept. 15.

The police department’s website mentions the curfew under the frequently asked questions section, but does not list any exceptions. The ordinance currently on the books does; for juveniles with a parent or guardian, for those traveling to or from work, for events sponsored by religious organizations, sports or other events, and others.

The first time the police catch someone under 18 out after curfew will bring a curbside warning, the second a written warning, which will include notifying parents. The third, and additional offences, will bring a citation, under the amended ordinance. That could mean a fine of up to $1,000, or up to 180 days of community service.

“The juvenile has got to be protected from themselves at some point,” Lewis told City Council. “We were all kids at some point. We all know what happens when it gets to be late at night.”