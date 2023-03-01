WILDWOOD — U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, again criticized the Biden administration Wednesday over plans to greatly expand offshore wind power generation, which includes projects in his South Jersey district.

Van Drew and others have connected recent highly visible whale deaths in the Northeast with survey work undertaken in advance of the wind power projects. He plans to hold a hearing on the issue March 16 at the Wildwoods Convention Center. Scientists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have said there is no evidence linking offshore wind surveys with any whale deaths.

“If the federal government and these offshore wind companies have nothing to hide, then prove it. They must prove that the development of these projects will have no effect on the environment, which is hard to believe following the death of over a dozen whales in the Northeast region where surveying is currently taking place,” Van Drew said Wednesday. “It is also hard to believe when their own scientists have been wholly ignored when attempting to highlight concerns about these projects and their effect on endangered whale species.”

He referenced a May 13, 2022, letter from Sean Hayes, the chief of protected species with NOAA’s Northeast Fisheries Science Center, to Brian Hooker, the lead biologist with the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, raising concerns about the potential disruption of winter feeding grounds for right whales by wind turbines.

According to Van Drew, the letter was released under a Freedom of Information Act request.

Humpback whale found dead near NJ, NY channel A dead humpback whale was spotted floating near a channel that gives ships access to ports i…

The letter references only offshore wind energy projects in southern New England, and does not mention offshore survey work such as took place in New York and New Jersey last year and this winter.

The letter requests any energy projects around Nantucket Shoals consider how threats to right whales could be mitigated.

Humpback whales feed on menhaden and follow them into new waters. In cases where the cause of death for the whales has been determined, most have involved collisions with vessels.

Van Drew accuses the Biden administration of misleading people to further a “Green New Deal agenda” without debate or opposition.

“They refuse to acknowledge that their plan to ‘save the world’ through alternative energy sources will have detrimental and catastrophic effects on our environment and marine animals. But, as long as these offshore wind companies make their profits under the guise of stopping climate change, I guess it doesn’t matter to this administration,” Van Drew said. “Accountability is coming.”

There have been 23 dead whales washed up on East Coast beaches since December, including in Strathmere, Atlantic City and Brigantine, and on Monday, the body of another humpback whale was seen floating near a shipping channel between New York and New Jersey.

Offshore wind halt urged by Native Americans seeking sway The National Congress of American Indians on Thursday called for a moratorium on offshore wi…

Humpback whales have been removed from the endangered species list after the population recovered from an extinction scare decades ago. Right whales, so named because it was the “right” whale to hunt by the whalers of centuries ago, are critically endangered, with an estimated 350 in existence.

The Biden administration, as well as Gov. Phil Murphy, is working to massively expand offshore wind power generation, describing it as a means of reducing carbon emissions and blunting the impact of climate change.