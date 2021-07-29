Citigroup to help sell Blatstein water park bonds after Atlantic County Improvement Authority vote

Stressing there is no risk to the county taxpayer, the Atlantic County Improvement Authority moved Thursday to allow Citigroup to help sell the tax-exempt bonds for a planned water park next to the Showboat hotel in Atlantic City.

Executive Director John Lamey said the developers of the indoor water park asked for the change.

"They did not sell the bonds as quickly as the developer had hoped, as the borrower had hoped," Lamey said. "They thought from their standpoint bringing on Citigroup would help to enhance the saleability of the bonds."

The 103,000-square-foot indoor water park and related amenities are the dream of Showboat owner Bart Blatstein, whose Tower Investments is partnering with a nonprofit called Community Initiatives Development Corp.

Reached via phone, Blatstein said he did not have time Thursday to talk about the project. He said earlier this week he hoped to break ground in the fall.

Earlier this summer, Blatstein opened Lucky Snake, a 100,000-square-foot arcade at the Showboat. Blatstein has said he wants to bring family entertainment back to the resort.

Citigroup will now take the lead in marketing the bonds, and Janney Montgomery Scott of Philadelphia will be the co-managing agent or underwriter, Lamey said.