Citigroup to help sell Blatstein water park bonds after Atlantic County Improvement Authority vote
2 comments
Citigroup to help sell Blatstein water park bonds after Atlantic County Improvement Authority vote

Stressing there is no risk to the county taxpayer, the Atlantic County Improvement Authority moved Thursday to allow Citigroup to help sell the tax-exempt bonds for a planned water park next to the Showboat hotel in Atlantic City.

Executive Director John Lamey said the developers of the indoor water park asked for the change.

"They did not sell the bonds as quickly as the developer had hoped, as the borrower had hoped," Lamey said. "They thought from their standpoint bringing on Citigroup would help to enhance the saleability of the bonds."

The 103,000-square-foot indoor water park and related amenities are the dream of Showboat owner Bart Blatstein, whose Tower Investments is partnering with a nonprofit called Community Initiatives Development Corp.

Reached via phone, Blatstein said he did not have time Thursday to talk about the project. He said earlier this week he hoped to break ground in the fall.

Earlier this summer, Blatstein opened Lucky Snake, a 100,000-square-foot arcade at the Showboat. Blatstein has said he wants to bring family entertainment back to the resort. 

Citigroup will now take the lead in marketing the bonds, and Janney Montgomery Scott of Philadelphia will be the co-managing agent or underwriter, Lamey said.

On March 11, the board adopted a resolution for the sale of revenue bonds not to exceed $97 million, to be underwritten by Janney Montgomery Scott.

The Improvement Authority's role and the county's role remain the same as the conduit financer of revenue, with no risk to county taxpayers, board members said as they passed an amendment to a March resolution approving the financing plan.

Conduit financing is a way for private companies, nonprofits and public authorities to fund projects through tax-exempt municipal bonds. The bonds are known as revenue, conduit, private activity or pass-through bonds.

Lamey said Citigroup and Janney Montgomery Scott have agreed to a split of fees.

The Improvement Authority is not directly involved in marketing the bonds, said board attorney Randolph Lafferty.

"I don’t think the authority had an expectation in that regard," Lafferty said when asked how quickly the bonds were expected to sell.

Board member Roy Foster said he was not concerned about the need to bring on Citigroup.

"Citi and and Janney think they can sell them," Foster said. "I'm encouraged."

"Our understanding is the bonds are marketed to very sophisticated investors who understand the risk," Lafferty said. "Presumably they will either choose to invest or move on. It's not something the authority has anything to do with."

"There is no risk to us," board member Edwin Blake said.

The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority granted site plan approval for the park in early 2021. The authority also granted the project an Entertainment Retail District designation. As part of the designation, the project will receive $2.5 million per year for 20 years in sales tax rebates.

In addition to the water park, plans include a 30,000-square-foot family entertainment center and a complete renovation of the Premier Lite tower in the Showboat.

The water park would be constructed on the New Jersey Avenue beach block lot between Showboat and Ocean Casino Resort. It will include water slides, pools and a lazy river, in addition to food and beverage outlets, party rooms, locker rooms, retail stands and lounge areas. A retractable glass-pane roof will cover the entire park and make it a year-round facility.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-272-7210

mpost@pressofac.com

2 comments

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

