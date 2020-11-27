 Skip to main content
Christmas parades in Millville, Sea Isle City and Vineland
Christmas parades in Millville, Sea Isle City and Vineland

STORYBOOK LAND

Holiday parades are still taking place this season, but with added restrictions. Two are happening Friday in Sea Isle City and Millville.

 Dave Griffin / for The Press

Three socially distant parades are being held in South Jersey this weekend, beginning with two taking place tonight.

Millville’s annual Christmas parade is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday. The parade will take place on High Street but can be viewed on Local Channel 22, the Quinn Broadcasting Facebook page or at QBVCTV22.com.

The Sea Isle City Christmas parade will also take place 7 p.m. Friday. It will begin on 29th Street, proceed to Landis Avenue and 94th Street before returning north on Landis Avenue to JFK Boulevard.

The Vineland Christmas parade is scheduled for Saturday at 5 p.m. It will take place on Landis Avenue downtown. A livestream of the parade can be viewed at facebook.com/BFAlivestream, youtube.com/user/VLDSchoolsTV and facebook.com/VinelandPublicSchools.

Officials advise attendees to wear a mask and take social distancing precautions.

