Christmas parades in Millville, Sea Isle City and Vineland

Holiday parades are still taking place this season, but with added restrictions. Two are happening Friday in Sea Isle City and Millville.
Dave Griffin / for The Press
Three socially distant parades are being held in South Jersey this weekend, beginning with two taking place tonight.
Millville’s annual Christmas parade is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday. The parade will take place on High Street but can be viewed on Local Channel 22, the Quinn Broadcasting Facebook page or at
QBVCTV22.com.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
The Sea Isle City Christmas parade will also take place 7 p.m. Friday. It will begin on 29th Street, proceed to Landis Avenue and 94th Street before returning north on Landis Avenue to JFK Boulevard.
The Vineland Christmas parade is scheduled for Saturday at 5 p.m. It will take place on Landis Avenue downtown. A livestream of the parade can be viewed at
facebook.com/BFAlivestream, youtube.com/user/VLDSchoolsTV and facebook.com/VinelandPublicSchools.
Officials advise attendees to wear a mask and take social distancing precautions.
nws_santaoc
Santa Claus waves to the crowd as he leaves the Ocean City Fire Department for a trip through the downtown Friday. Millville and Sea Isle City also held holiday parades Friday night, while Vineland will hold one Saturday at 5 p.m. It will take place on Landis Avenue downtown. A livestream of the Vineland parade can be viewed at
facebook.com/BFAlivestream, youtube.com/user/VLDSchoolsTV and facebook.com/VinelandPublicSchools. For video and more photos from Santa’s visit to Ocean City, visit . PressofAC.com
Kristian Gonyea / for The Press
nws_santaoc
Skaters try to follow Santa as he leaves the Fire station. Ocean City, NJ. November 27, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Kristian Gonyea
nws_santaoc
Santa Arrives to greet the crowds. Ocean City, NJ. November 27, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Kristian Gonyea
nws_santaoc
Santa Arrives to greet the crowds. Ocean City, NJ. November 27, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Kristian Gonyea
nws_santaoc
Families wait for Santa. Ocean City, NJ. November 27, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Kristian Gonyea
nws_santaoc
Jim and Heather with their son Robert wait for Santa in Ocean City. Ocean City, NJ. November 27, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Kristian Gonyea
nws_santaoc
Santa Arrives to greet the crowds. Ocean City, NJ. November 27, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Kristian Gonyea
nws_santaoc
Santa Arrives to greet the crowds. Ocean City, NJ. November 27, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Kristian Gonyea
nws_santaoc
Santa Arrives to greet the crowds. Ocean City, NJ. November 27, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Kristian Gonyea
nws_santaoc
Santa Arrives to greet the crowds. Ocean City, NJ. November 27, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Kristian Gonyea
nws_santaoc
Crowds begin to form waiting for Santa. Ocean City, NJ. November 27, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Kristian Gonyea
nws_santaoc
Santa Arrives to greet the crowds. Ocean City, NJ. November 27, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Kristian Gonyea
nws_santaoc
Santa waves to the crowd as he leaves the Ocean Citry Fire station. Ocean City, NJ. November 27, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Kristian Gonyea
nws_santaoc
Families wait for Santa. Ocean City, NJ. November 27, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Kristian Gonyea
nws_santaoc
Crowds begin to form waiting for Santa. Ocean City, NJ. November 27, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Kristian Gonyea
nws_santaoc
Santa Arrives to greet the crowds. Ocean City, NJ. November 27, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Kristian Gonyea
nws_santaoc
Skaters try to follow Santa as he leaves the Fire station. Ocean City, NJ. November 27, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Kristian Gonyea
nws_santaoc
Crowds begin to form waiting for Santa. Ocean City, NJ. November 27, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Kristian Gonyea
nws_santaoc
Santa Arrives to greet the crowds. Ocean City, NJ. November 27, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Kristian Gonyea
nws_santaoc
Todd Custard with his son Brody of Ocean City wait for Santa. Ocean City, NJ. November 27, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Kristian Gonyea
nws_santaoc
Santa Arrives to greet the crowds. Ocean City, NJ. November 27, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Kristian Gonyea
nws_santaoc
Santa Arrives to greet the crowds. Ocean City, NJ. November 27, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Kristian Gonyea
nws_santaoc
Waiting for Santa to come by. Ocean City, NJ. November 27, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Kristian Gonyea
nws_santaoc
Santa Arrives to greet the crowds. Ocean City, NJ. November 27, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Kristian Gonyea
nws_santaoc
Santa Arrives to greet the crowds. Ocean City, NJ. November 27, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Kristian Gonyea
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.