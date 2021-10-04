 Skip to main content
Chris Brown's former chief of staff joins Ørsted
Chris Brown's former chief of staff joins Ørsted

ATLANTIC CITY — Former state Senator Chris Brown's Chief of Staff Tom Suthard has joined Ørsted as stakeholder relations manager, the offshore wind farm developer said Monday.

Brown resigned in February to take a job with the Murphy Administration, as the governor's senior advisor on Atlantic City issues. Atlantic County Republicans chose candidate Vince Polistina to fill his term.

Ørsted said it is expanding its presence in New Jersey. It also hired Kareen Anderson as senior human resource business partner.

Suthard, who will be based in Ørsted’s Atlantic City office, will work with local elected officials, members of the community, civic and business organizations, and others about Ørsted and its plans to build two offshore wind farms approximately 15 miles off the southern New Jersey coast, the company said.

The Ørsted press release said Suthard "recognizes and understands how policies relating to tourism, beach protection, fisheries, and economic and workforce development affect South Jersey communities."

Suthard earned a master’s degree at Rutgers University where he was a graduate fellow at the Eagleton Institute of Politics. He received his bachelor’s from Dickinson College.

Anderson will be based in Newark at Ørsted’s new North American Digital Operations Headquarters and will be part of a team "building and scaling the human resources department to support Ocean Wind and other clean energy projects in development," the company said.

Most recently, Anderson worked at Public Service Electric & Gas (PSEG) and before that, General Electric (GE).  

Anderson holds three master’s degrees: business administration from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and labor relations and human resources from Rutgers University.

