Chris Brown to work with Stockton, CRDA, Mayor's Office on all things Atlantic City

Brown said he will look to Doherty and CRDA to keep moving the city in the right direction.

While the meetings were informative, Brown was careful not to reveal too much. He declined to revisit his initial opposition to the state takeover under Christie or delve into the politics that have divided city, state and county officials over Atlantic City's future.

His focus, he said at the end of Thursday's tour, was on teambuilding.

Teambuilding and bipartisanship are considered strengths for Brown, whose political career began in 2012 when he joined the state Assembly. In 2018, he won a state Senate seat.

On Feb. 18, after announcing he would not seek reelection, Brown said he wanted to spend more time with his family and that he never saw elective office as a career.

Several weeks later, when someone from Murphy’s office contacted Brown about possibly helping with Atlantic City, Brown saw it as a higher calling than politics; he likened it to the call he had to serve in the Army.