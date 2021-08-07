Chris Brown to work with Stockton, CRDA, Mayor's Office on all things Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — No stranger to Atlantic City, its hardships and politics on all sides, former state Sen. Chris Brown stepped away from politics this winter when he announced he wouldn't seek reelection and wanted to spend more time with his family.
But now, he's back in the fray after signaling retirement, this time as a senior adviser to Gov. Phil Murphy, charged with overseeing Atlantic City's long transition away from state oversight and back to self-governance.
Brown's speedy return may seem confusing, as does his new role, given that as an Atlantic County legislator, he opposed the state takeover of Atlantic City's government.
But the 57-year-old Brown, an attorney and Gulf War veteran, is focused on the future, and his goal — getting the state out of Atlantic City — has not changed, he said recently.
"The ultimate goal is to make sure Atlantic City is self-sufficient so daily involvement of the state is no longer necessary,” Brown said.
Appointed July 19, Brown said recently he's trying his best to meet all of the various agencies and officials and get up to speed on the city's affairs.
During a Thursday visit to Atlantic City, Brown met with Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman, Mayor Marty Small Sr. and Casino Reinvestment Development Authority Executive Director Matt Doherty to discuss plans for the city in the aspects of government, redevelopment and higher education.
Brown, who invited The Press of Atlantic City on the tour, was determined to paint his role as "teammate" and not "czar," a term he cringed at when the appointment was first made.
"We're part of a team to move things forward for the people who live here," Brown said. "I'm here to help, to work with the team. I want to be the grease on the wheels to help move the city along."
Brown's appointment comes as the state's takeover of Atlantic City recently was extended for another four years.
The government takeover was proposed by former Gov. Chris Christie and enacted in 2016.
It was designed to help the state rein in expenses, high taxes and poor governance. It stripped civil service protections from many city workers, making it easier to make changes in the way city departments are staffed and run.
Prior to Brown's appointment, Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver was the overseer of Atlantic City's operations as the commissioner of the state Department of Community Affairs.
To a person, Brown's teammates welcomed his appointment.
"One of the advantages of having someone of Chris' caliber in the position is not only is he knowledgeable and has deep roots, but he has the respect of virtually every constituent in Atlantic City," Kesselman said.
Brown had come to Stockton's John F. Scarpa Academic Center on Atlantic Avenue to hear about the college's ongoing expansion in Atlantic City.
Stockton's master plan includes proposals for an expansion of the academic center, the construction of a mixed use residential, commercial and retail complex and establishing a coastal resiliency and marine science center at Gardner's Basin.
From there, it was on to City Hall, where Small updated Brown on the city's efforts to improve infrastructure and public safety.
Small also told Brown that the city's director of the Health and Human Services Department, Dr. Wilson Washington, was leaving the city for a position in the federal government.
"So we're working to fast track and find a way to get a new director in here," Small said.
In his meeting with CRDA, Brown and Doherty discussed how code enforcement is at the top of the priority list, with Brown asking the director how he could help the agency accomplish its goals.
"Number one is code enforcement," Doherty said. "Sen. Brown will talk a lot about public safety, but code enforcement is part of public safety."
Brown will take the place of Oliver at CRDA's monthly meetings and will have voting rights on behalf of Oliver and the DCA.
Brown said he will look to Doherty and CRDA to keep moving the city in the right direction.
While the meetings were informative, Brown was careful not to reveal too much. He declined to revisit his initial opposition to the state takeover under Christie or delve into the politics that have divided city, state and county officials over Atlantic City's future.
His focus, he said at the end of Thursday's tour, was on teambuilding.
Teambuilding and bipartisanship are considered strengths for Brown, whose political career began in 2012 when he joined the state Assembly. In 2018, he won a state Senate seat.
On Feb. 18, after announcing he would not seek reelection, Brown said he wanted to spend more time with his family and that he never saw elective office as a career.
Several weeks later, when someone from Murphy’s office contacted Brown about possibly helping with Atlantic City, Brown saw it as a higher calling than politics; he likened it to the call he had to serve in the Army.
"There were two times I was activated for war and served. The second time I didn't have to go because I was a judge and I ran a small business. I could have avoided it," Brown said Friday. "But I had to ask myself, 'If I don't go, who will?' To that same token, this (position), to a degree, is an activation."
Staff Writer Michelle Brunetti-Post contributed to this report.
