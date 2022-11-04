Choppers in Upper Township are part of a power-line upgrade

UPPER TOWNSHIP — The big tandem-rotor helicopter, a Chinook capable of carrying about 10 tons, made its way over the marsh and woods, dangling an enormous metal transmission pole.

It shattered the Sunday morning calm in the area around an Atlantic City Electric project to update power transmission systems in Upper and Dennis townships.

Several neighbors complained to township officials, according to township engineer Paul Dietrich. But he said that the largest helicopters are in such demand for projects around the country that when they are on site, they are working whenever it is safe to fly.

That part of the project is done, at least for now. Dietrich expects the larger choppers to be back at some point. In the meantime, crews are still using a much smaller helicopter on the project. Dietrich described it as a “Magnum P.I. helicopter,” a style of helicopter well known from the 1980s detective drama based in Hawaii.

“The helicopter work to install the new transmission poles and associated energy infrastructure will minimize impacts to the environmentally sensitive areas near the existing transmission line route,” said Frank Tedesco, a spokesman for Atlantic City Electric. “We have successfully used this innovative and environmentally conscious approach for other reliability improvement projects in our service area where access to energy infrastructure was limited.”

The project runs a little over 10 miles, from the former B.L. England power plant, crossing part of Tuckahoe Road and Route 50. It takes place entirely within the electric company’s right-of-way, although there have been some traffic interruptions on township roads.

According to the electrical utility, the project will replace the existing lattice transmission towers with stronger steel poles capable of withstanding more severe weather.

“The existing line, built in the late 1950s, must be modernized as it’s comprised of aging tower structures nearing the end of useful life,” reads an information sheet on the project.

The project will cost about $60 million, Tedesco said, and is part of an overall effort to modernize the energy grid in South Jersey and increase its resiliency.

In January 2021, Atlantic City Electric completed a similar upgrade of 1.3 miles of transmission lines spanning the Great Egg Harbor Bay, connecting the Beesley’s Point section of the township to Atlantic County.

The lines will better withstand future storms, according to officials with the utility. In both projects, the work is close to the former power plant in Beesley’s Point where plans are to bring some of the power generated by the Ocean Wind 1 offshore wind turbine project to land. According to Tedesco, the projects would need to happen with or without the wind power proposal.

“Neither the Great Egg Harbor Crossing project or the Upper to Dennis project are related to Ocean Wind 1,” he said. “These are separate reliability improvement projects as part of our overall effort to further enhance the local energy grid.”

The project is set to be completed in May 2023, and impact more than 30,000 electricity customers.

That is expected to include additional helicopter work. It was the larger Chinook helicopter that drew complaints, Dietrich said, and those mostly because operations took place on Sunday morning.

There are a couple of staging areas for the project, including a field on Tuckahoe Road near the Atlantic City Electric Right of Way, where plans are to eventually build an age-restricted mobile home park called Heritage Acres.

For now, the huge steel monopoles are lined up at that site, waiting to be put in place.

If residents have questions or would like additional information, they can contact Atlantic City Electric at 888-530-2047 or visit https://uppertownship.com/upper_twp_news/atlantic-city-electric-reliability-project/, according to Tedesco.