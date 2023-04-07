NORTHFIELD — Congregation Beth Israel in Northfield held a special Passover meal with chocolate versions of traditional foods March 31. Families gathered for the meal, which was led by Rabbi Michael L. Feshbach and Director of Education Cookie Feldman.
The chocolate-themed Seder put a sweet twist on traditional parts of the meal, such as charoset made from marshmallow fluff; chocolate chips and Rice Krispies; sour candy instead of the bitter herb; chocolate-covered marshmallows for the shank bone; and chocolate milk instead of wine. Kids had fun learning the Passover story and singing the Four Questions, typically asked by the youngest member at the Seder meal.
For more information on Beth Israel, call 609-641-3600 or visit bethisraelnorthfield.org.
