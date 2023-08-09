UPPER TOWNSHIP — Cape May Museums + Arts + Culture will host a pretty sweet event next month.
Chocolate by the Bay, a buffet of chocolate desserts, will come to the Deuaville Inn in Strathmere on Sept. 23.
There will be several chocolate creations, including mini chocolate tortes, white chocolate marscapone mousse, ruby chocolate panna cotta shooters, a s'mores station and more.
Cape May MAC is a nonprofit committed to promoting the preservation, interpretation and cultural enrichment of the county for visitors.
The event will run from 1 to 3 p.m. Tickets are $75 a person and include a two-hour buffet. Tickets are limited. For more information, visit capemaymac.org or call 609-884-5404. Another event is planned for Dec. 30.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
