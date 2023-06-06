ABSECON — Chipotle Mexican Grill is planning to open a restaurant in the city next year, a spokesperson for the chain said.
The restaurant will be located between New Road and Michigan Avenue, according to public records.
Further details about the planned restaurant were not available on Monday, spokesperson Annie Gradinger said.
The Mexican cuisine franchise has opened several restaurants in the area over the last decade.
The restaurant current has locations in Hamilton Township, Somers Point, as well as Egg Harbor and Middle townships.
In its first quarter this year, the company reported $291.6 million in earnings. It listed revenue of $2.37 billion in the period.
The restaurant will be located in an area of town as part of redevelopment efforts. A new retail center is planned for the White Horse Pike between Michigan Avenue and New Road.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
