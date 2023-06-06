ABSECON — Chipotle Mexican Grill is planning to open a restaurant in the city next year, a spokesperson for the chain said.
The restaurant will be located in a new retail center on the White Horse Pike between New Road and Michigan Avenue, according to public records.
Further details about the restaurant were not available Monday, spokesperson Annie Gradinger said.
The Mexican franchise has opened several restaurants in the area over the past decade. It has locations in Hamilton Township, Somers Point, Egg Harbor Township and Middle Township.
In its first quarter this year, the company reported $291.6 million in earnings and $2.37 billion in revenue.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
