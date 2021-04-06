Chipotle coming to EHT, Taco Bell opening in Somers Point this summer

A Chipotle Mexican Grill is coming to Egg Harbor Township, planning officials said Tuesday.
The restaurant will be located at the site of the former Burger King at 6813 Tilton Road.
Taco Bell is also slated to open this summer in Somers Point. The restaurant will be located in the parking lot of McNaughton’s Garden Center at 331 New Road.
