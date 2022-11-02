Children's Choir of Southern New Jersey to debut Thursday

Felicia Fils-Aime sings in talent competitions, school musicals and at the Gateway Playhouse in Somers Point.

Fils-Aime, 14, of Estell Manor, never sang with a children's choir until this past summer, when she auditioned for and was accepted in the Children's Choir of Southern New Jersey.

"It sounded like a very fun thing to do," Fils-Aime said. "I was very excited to do it."

The 40-member choir, a longtime dream of Stockton University music professor Beverly Vaughn and created earlier this year for elementary- and high school-aged children, will give its first public performance Thursday at Blessed Sacrament Church in Margate.

Fils-Aime, a freshman at Atlantic County Institute of Technology in Mays Landing, has made friends with her fellow singers in the alto section, young people she never would have met without the choir.

Fils-Aime sings Taylor Swift and Bruno Mars in the shower and around the house, but during the concert she will be one of a small group of vocalists performing the tune "Seasons of Love" from the Broadway musical "Rent."

"I get nervous, but it starts to go away once you get out there," Fils-Aime said.

Fils-Aime's father, Samuel, or mother, Kenide, make sure she gets to her weekly choir practices. Kenide, who realized her daughter's love for singing when she was in kindergarten, arranged voice and piano lessons for her.

The teen did not inherit her vocal talents from her mother, Kenide Fils-Aime said.

"I love to sing," Kenide said. "I am always singing, but I'm not a good singer."

Kenide said she invited her friends and co-workers to see her daughter's first public concert with the choir.

"It's very exciting and rewarding to watch her do what she loves to do," Kenide said. "I can't wait to see them on stage. I'm sending flyers to my co-workers."

The choir, formed earlier this year, held auditions in June. An indication of its quick progress is that the vocalists will not only be singing in English. Its repertoire includes one song in Swahili, "Sisi Ni Moja" by Jacob Narverud, and one in Japanese, "In This Ancient House" by Momoshiki Ya, said Claire Collins, one of the choir's four directors.

The children took to learning Japanese like a duck to water, said Collins, the music teacher at Holy Spirit High School in Absecon.

"The concert is close to one hour. There are all different pieces," Collins said.

The choir also will perform songs such as "America the Beautiful" with an arrangement by American gospel choir director Mattie Moss Clark and "Let There Be Peace" with words and music by Andy Beck.

Collins brings her familiarity with the Westminster Choir in Lawrenceville and the American Boychoir in Princeton, both in Mercer County, to her work with the children's choir. The choir turned out to be beautifully diverse, with boys and girls from all walks of life, she said.

The choir children are becoming friends, Collins said. Asian children from Atlantic City are mixing with their African American peers from the same municipality and with Spanish-speaking students from Egg Harbor Township and Pleasantville, Collins said.

"Their paths would have never crossed," Collins said. "They are supporting each other."

Besides learning the songs, students are being taught choral discipline, such as when to sit and when to stand, how to adjust their sound and how to protect their voices, Collins said.

"What surprised me the most is how involved the parents have been," Collins said, adding they will stay and listen to the rehearsals. "They applaud them. It excites the children."

Kathy Ford, who has a master's degree in classical piano performance, will be the accompanist for most of the pieces during Thursday's concert, Collins said.

Besides Collins, the other three choir music directors are Dianna Hughes, former head of music for Pleasantville schools; Richard Tinsley, the director of all choirs in Egg Harbor Township; and Vaughn.

"This choir is a dream come true. ... It is a tremendous delight that this dream has come true," Vaughn said. "All of us (founders of the children's choir) have been talking about this for 20 years."

About 30 years ago, some people in Atlantic City started a children's choir, Vaughn said, adding she believes it only lasted a couple of years.

This incarnation is composed of 40 registered members, which is a perfect number to start with, Vaughn said, though she wondered aloud, "100 (members), wouldn't that be something?"

The choir will perform in public again at 8 p.m. Dec. 4 at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City as part of the "Messiah" gala with the Stockton Oratorio Society, Vaughn said.

"The children are talented," Vaughn said. "The choir directors are talented and experienced in teaching these songs."