Children plant garden to help monarch butterflies in Ocean City

Rick Bernardini, in red shirt and straw hat, guides children from Discovery World preschool in planting a butterfly-friendly garden Wednesday. He is the chairman of the Ocean City Environmental Commission.
Sloane Quintin, 5, and Senna Pepe, 3, prepare the ground for a butterfly-friendly plant Wednesday at the Bayside Center.
Ocean City Environmental Commission member Catherine Cipolla speaks to children from Discovery World preschool about plans to plant a butterfly garden Wednesday morning at the Bayside Center.
OCEAN CITY — Children from Discovery World preschool reacted with unabashed enthusiasm as Catherine Cipolla shared with them gardening plans at the Bayside Center late Wednesday morning.
“Do you know why we’re doing this?” she asked the kids, whose ages range from 2 to 5 years old.
“For the butterflies,” several children responded.
Specifically, the project was to plant a garden to help and support monarch butterflies. Cipolla is a member of the city’s Environmental Commission and enlisted the help of members of the Student Environmental Association at Ocean City High School.
Members Chanon Styer, Olivia Heng, Madeline Heng and Joshua Heng helped organize the children, and other members of the Environmental Commission also participated.
The long, narrow bed for the garden had already been prepared. The children’s job was to dig holes in the freshly turned mound and put in the plants.
The project was funded through the Association of New Jersey Environmental Commissions, through the 2022 Open Space Stewardship Grant and by Ocean City. Cipolla said the original grant was for about $400.
She said the garden will need some water to begin with, but as the plants mature, it should require little attention.
“They’re pretty hardy,” she said.
It’s described as a butterfly waystation, offering a stop for monarchs making their extraordinary trek to Mexico each year. Each fall, monarchs travel more than 2,000 miles to central Mexico, gathering in huge numbers in mountain trees.
Once they reach adulthood, monarchs only live a few weeks as butterflies. But the ones that migrate south later in the year live much longer, living up to nine months so that they have time enough to survive the long flight to the mountains of Mexico and begin the return journey. They find their way to a spot they have never been, making a journey that, from the butterfly perspective, took place generations ago.
“The ones that fly south are the great, great, great, great grandchildren of the butterflies that came north,” Cipolla said.
The patch of flowers and plants running next to a playground at the city property at 520 Bay Ave. will offer support for every stage of the monarch life cycle and for other butterflies, pollinators like bees and some birds, Cipolla said.
The children, whose preschool is in sight of the center and walked over to the park, seemed remarkably familiar with the butterfly life cycle already.
The bright orange insect with dramatic black stripes and white spots will only lay its eggs on milkweed plants. That’s also the diet of the monarch in its larval and caterpillar stages. The caterpillars are striped with white, black and yellow.
Milkweed is toxic to most animals, so their diet provides some natural defense against predators.
Next comes the chrysalis, as a couple of children were eager to explain, and then the butterfly emerges.
As butterflies, the insects eat only nectar. Cipolla said several kinds of flowers were also planted, including phlox and blue aster.
She said the Environmental Commission completed a similar project last year on the grounds of the Ocean City Tabernacle. She stopped by there recently and found the plants returning for the year.
The preschoolers will be able to check the milkweed for the tiny monarch eggs on the leaves, watch for the caterpillars as the summer gets underway and keep an eye on passing butterflies from the playground.
Cipolla said the activity will help the children appreciate nature, and that the preschoolers look up to the high school students, and the high schoolers enjoy a chance to interact with the younger children.
She said plans are to post a sign letting visitors to the site know the purpose of the garden.
GALLERY: Children help plant a garden to help the monarchs
