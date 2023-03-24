HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — An investigation into a 9-year-old student being dropped off at the wrong location found that it was a result of a substitute bus driver not having a full understanding of the assigned route, officials with the bus company said on Friday.

Parents of a 9-year-old boy told CBS 3 they were angry after the child was dropped off five miles from his home on Monday.

Nick Ferguson told the news station that his son was picked up at a different bus stop by another student's grandmother.

They called Sheppard Bus Service, which manages the buses, before getting a call from the woman telling them he was in her custody and safe.

The bus driver was suspended without pay and retrained, Sheppard Bus Service Risk Control Director Manny Cabegin said on Friday.

"We changed a few things in our office so that type of situation will never occur again," Cabegin said.

Superintendent Jeffrey Zito on Friday said the school district is also investigating the drop-off saying it can't make other statements.

"At Hamilton Township, student safety is our number one priority," Zito said.

The driver was filling in for a coworker who covers the student's bus route, which likely caused the error, Cabegin said.

Moving forward, Sheppard is making sure drivers are better prepared ahead of time, giving them adequate time to review paperwork on their routes.

The driver who dropped the child off on Monday ensured an adult was present when he was dropped off, Cabegin said.