Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs spoiled what could have been the best season in Philadelphia Eagles history Sunday night.

Mahomes led his team to 24 second-half points as the Chiefs beat Philadelphia 38-35 to win Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Kansas City, which scored on each of its possessions in the second half, broke a tie with a 27-yard field goal with eight seconds left in regulation. Chiefs rookie running back Isiah Pacheco, a 2018 Vineland High School graduate, contributed to their big second half, running for a 1-yard TD to cut the Eagles’ lead to 24-21 with 9:30 left in the third quarter.

Sunday’s win gave quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs coach Andy Reid their second career Super Bowl victories. Before taking over in Kansas City, Reid coached the Eagles from 1999-2012, including one Super Bowl loss.

Before Sunday night, this was shaping up as the most dominant season in Eagles history.

Philadelphia (16-4) won its first eight games of the regular season and beat the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers by the combined score of 69-14 in the playoffs.

But for all their success, the Eagles, thanks to Mahomes, don’t have a championship to show for it.