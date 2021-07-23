Chicken Bone Beach institute showcases free offerings at BBQ event

ATLANTIC CITY — Jazz emanated through the air in the 700 block of Indiana Avenue on Friday.

Behind the Chicken Bone Beach Institute for Youth Jazz Studies, a barbecue was held to highlight the institute's free music lessons and additional offerings.

“We do everything from lessons with violins, keyboards, guitars, trumpets, trombones, flutes, and drums to audio engineering and music production," said Maurice Hayman, program director for the institute. “We currently have five instructors that rotate between four to eight students throughout the course of a week.”

Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation president, founder and CEO Henrietta Shelton hopes to expand those offerings and reach more young students in the process.

“Our goal is to make our youth jazz institute a premier spot where young kids can come and learn music," said Shelton. "Once they master an instrument, then they can come together and make beautiful music with others. That’s the camaraderie of it; that’s working with people; that's teamwork; all of those are life lessons they can carry with them.”

Youth instructors AJ Halleyne, 21, and Miles Smith, 22, were in the studio working on beats while the barbecue happened outside.

