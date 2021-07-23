Chicken Bone Beach institute showcases free offerings at BBQ event

ATLANTIC CITY — Jazz emanated through the air in the 700 block of Indiana Avenue on Friday.
Behind the Chicken Bone Beach Institute for Youth Jazz Studies, a barbecue was held to highlight the institute's free music lessons and additional offerings.
“We do everything from lessons with violins, keyboards, guitars, trumpets, trombones, flutes, and drums to audio engineering and music production," said Maurice Hayman, program director for the institute. “We currently have five instructors that rotate between four to eight students throughout the course of a week.”
Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation president, founder and CEO Henrietta Shelton hopes to expand those offerings and reach more young students in the process.
“Our goal is to make our youth jazz institute a premier spot where young kids can come and learn music," said Shelton. "Once they master an instrument, then they can come together and make beautiful music with others. That’s the camaraderie of it; that’s working with people; that's teamwork; all of those are life lessons they can carry with them.”
ATLANTIC CITY — The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority on Tuesday awarded a $2 millio…
Youth instructors AJ Halleyne, 21, and Miles Smith, 22, were in the studio working on beats while the barbecue happened outside.
Shelton urged them to take a break and "eat something."
Neighbors gathered to enjoy burgers, hot dogs, chips, soda and reminisce about the role jazz played in Atlantic City and in their collective history.
Tara Martin remembers hearing stories from her father, Cortez Martin, about the jazz scene in Atlantic City.
"It's inspiring. I hope this becomes a landmark," said Martin. "We need to cherish and embrace our history."
ATLANTIC CITY — Every Friday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. behind Chicken Bone Beach’s Youth Ja…
Glenn Taylor, artist of the mural that appears on the side of the institute, could recall attending Atlantic City's first jazz festival "before shipping out to Vietnam."
Taylor's mural exemplifies the old jazz clubs in the city, such as Club Harlem, Wonder Gardens and Ike’s Corner, where big-name musicians like Sammy Davis Jr. and Nina Simone used to perform.
Mighty Writers, Atlantic Cape Community College and Stories of Atlantic City were also there touting their own resources while showing support for the institute.
By 2 p.m., the barbecue was in full swing and the first musical act was set to play.
“This is just the beginning of what we want to make a fantastic experience for neighborhood kids and Atlantic City students,” Shelton said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.