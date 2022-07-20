Chicken Bone Beach Experience acts as finale for NAACP convention in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — The NAACP wrapped its national convention Wednesday, and a piece of the resort's history was at the forefront of one of the final events.

NAACP members and activists gathered for the Chicken Bone Beach Experience and were treated to an afternoon of fun and jazz at Brighton Park and the Missouri Avenue beach, which before passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was the only beach that Black people were permitted to use in the city.

The nickname "Chicken Bone Beach" stemmed from the thousands who visited the beach and not only brought their beach gear but picnic baskets of fried chicken to eat for lunch. After they were done, the chicken bones would be buried in the sand.

As the event got underway Wednesday afternoon, NAACP delegates sat out on that exact stretch of beach and enjoyed the sand and water all while pondering the historical significance behind it.

"This is such a beautiful day to be out here, it's a perfect way to wrap up the convention because everybody has been working hard with all of the events," said Louise Gorham-Neblett, an adjunct professor at Stockton University.

The section of beach was cordoned off by security and reserved for NAACP convention attendees.

Olivia C. Caldwell, president of the NAACP's Mainland-Pleasantville Branch, which covers all of Atlantic County aside from Atlantic City, has frequented this stretch of beach her entire life and was glad the NAACP incorporated it into the convention.

"I grew up in the area and have known about the historical significance behind Chicken Bone Beach my entire life," Caldwell said. "That's probably why the NAACP chose to have this experience be a part of their convention."

Prior to 1900, Blacks and whites lived in Atlantic City together with no issues. But shortly after the start of the new century, Blacks were eventually pushed east toward Missouri Avenue and the end of the city.

In 1997, more than three decades after the passing of the Civil Rights Act, Atlantic City declared the Missouri Avenue beach a historic landmark.

Michael Robinson, of Los Angeles, was unaware of Chicken Bone Beach prior to coming to the convention. But after hearing the history behind it, he was excited to see it.

"I saw the schedule of events for the convention and saw that the Chicken Bone Beach Experience was on it, so I looked up what it was and after reading the history behind it, I couldn't wait to step out on it," Robinson said.

During the years it was segregated, the area was one of the only entertainment spots in the country that Black people had to themselves. Notable figures made appearances on the beach over the years, including civil rights leader the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

The entertainment got underway about 2 p.m. Wednesday at Brighton Park, and the first performers paid tribute to a club in the city that had been a premier spot for Black jazz performers.

Club Harlem, which was located on Kentucky Avenue, opened in 1935 and closed in 1986 and in between hosted notable musicians and performers such as Larry Steele, Sammy Davis Jr., Lola Falana and Nina Simone.

Arthur Taylor and Friends paid homage to the club by portraying Steele, Davis, Falana and Simone during their hourlong performance.

The Nat Adderley Jr. Quartet concluded the event.

With the convention drawing to a close, Caldwell declared it a success.

"I thought the convention was very engaging," she said. "You have a lot of people that are passionate about certain issues and weren't afraid to come and speak out about them. It was a great time, and I feel like things were accomplished."

Aside from enjoying the convention, Raymond Wilson, of Richmond, Virginia, had a lot of fun seeing what the city was all about.

"The convention was a lot of fun, but on top of that, this city is a lot of fun," Wilson said. "From the beaches to the casinos to the restaurants, there is a lot to keep you entertained, and I enjoyed getting to see what the city has to offer."

The 114th national convention will take place next year in Boston.