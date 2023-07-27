AVALON — Greg "Chet" Johnson, who previously served as Planning Board chairman, joined the Borough Council officially Wednesday, filling the seat vacated by the town's newly elected mayor.

Johnson was sworn in during Wednesday's council meeting by Mayor John McCorristin, who was elected to his new position May 9, taking over for Martin Pagliughi, who opted not to seek another term.

“I am honored and excited to be part of the leadership team in this great community," Johnson said. “I have lived in Avalon for 30 years and have seen firsthand how the team approach is the right approach for responsive government that serves the people. I look forward to contributing to the community loved by me and my family."

Johnson was accompanied by family at Wednesday's meeting, watching as he raised his hand to take his oath.

Johnson was chosen to fill the vacancy left by McCorristin upon his election. The council unanimously appointed Johnson to the seat during its July 12 meeting, borough officials said Thursday in a news release.

The new councilman will serve until voters elect a new councilman-at-large to fill McCorristin's unexpired term in this year's general election Nov. 7.

By taking the post, Johnson leaves the Planning Board.

He and his wife, Sandy, have six children, all of whom attended Avalon Elementary School.