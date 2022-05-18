 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chemical release shuts down part of Hamilton Township

Hazmat at ACIT

Firetrucks set up Wednesday on Atlantic Avenue near the Atlantic County Institute of Technology as part of a hazmat response.

 Nicholas Huba, Staff Writer

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A chemical release Wednesday afternoon shut down an area off Harding Highway, resulting in nearby businesses and schools being evacuated or ordered to shelter in place, police said.

At 1:25 p.m., police and members of the Mays Landing Volunteer Fire Company responded to Pinewood Boulevard in the township’s industrial complex for a report of a chemical release. Upon arrival, authorities set up a perimeter and called in the Atlantic County Hazmat Response Team, police said in a news release.

The release was mitigated, and the material was being removed by a private environmental contractor, police said.

Police and investigators left the scene and roads were reopened at 5:20 p.m.

Authorities first warned the public to avoid the area about 3 p.m. A large number of fire engines and other emergency vehicles had assembled on Cantillon Boulevard near the intersection with Atlantic Avenue, which was closed.

The complex holds a number of government, educational and commercial buildings, including a post office, the Atlantic County Institute of Technology, the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission road test facility and the John Brooks Recovery Center. The NJMVC sent a notice out informing customers it had closed due to an investigation of a hazardous material spill.

Fire engines, investigators and police eventually moved to Pinewood Boulevard, where the Brooks center and a Pepsi bottling facility are located. Nearby roads, including Atlantic Avenue, slowly began reopening.

The Cologne Volunteer Fire Company, Laureldale Volunteer Fire Company, Township of Hamilton Emergency Medical Services, AtlantiCare Emergency Medical Services, Shepard Bus Company and NJ Transit assisted.

Contact Nicholas Huba:

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba

