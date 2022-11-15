 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Chelsea cleanup in the cold likely year's last, but neighborhood programs continue

ATLANTIC CITY — Some hardy souls turned out in the cold for Tuesday’s cleanup around Pete Pallitto Field at Sovereign Avenue and the bay, sponsored by the Chelsea Economic Development Corp.

“The cleanups are important in themselves,” said Elizabeth Terenik, president of the Chelsea EDC. “But they also give us an opportunity to connect with residents and tell them about our other programs.”

Volunteer Christina Walley, of Atlantic City, came out to pick up litter and said her husband was also going to be there a little later.

The Walleys attended one of the Chelsea EDC’s homebuying classes, Terenik said. The group has a grant that will fund 20% of the purchase price for qualified buyers.

Chelsea EDC also runs a program to help people with foreign degrees get them recognized here, and has planted trees and performed other acts of neighborhood beautification.

The group recently held an empanada making contest, and from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 1, it will hold a holiday tree lighting ceremony in O’Donnell Park near Albany and Atlantic avenues, Terenik said.

Volunteer Omar Alonso Santos, of Atlantic City, said through an interpreter he came out to help because “I just want to keep the streets clean.”

He also cleans up regularly around his home in the Chelsea neighborhood, he said.

It’s likely the last cleanup of the year, said cleanup coordinator Ahmed Ahmed, of Atlantic City.

“Every week we do cleanups from April to mid-June,” Ahmed said. Then they hold them sporadically in other months.

Two weeks ago, the group collected trash and recyclables from the same area, and already plenty of new litter had built up.

“We have offered to use grant money to buy more trash cans,” Terenik said.

The Chelsea EDC has purchased and installed security cameras in the area, she said.

Chelsea EDC is an incorporated 501©(3), not-for-profit community development corporation, which partners with residents, businesses and community organizations on projects to expand economic opportunity and improve the quality of life in Atlantic City’s Chelsea neighborhood, according to its website.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

