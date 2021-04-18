Chelsea awarded $681,000 to implement neighborhood plan

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Residents can expect a Chelsea Street Captain program, which will train resident volunteers to lead beautification efforts such as sidewalk repairs, tree plantings, general cleanup, lighting and other improvements requested by residents.

Additionally, the Chelsea community can look forward to summer outdoor fitness classes and special events, including a fall market highlighting fresh produce, neighborhood restaurants and things to appeal to the neighborhood’s many cultures.

Councilman Jesse Kurtz, whose ward includes Chelsea, said the effort has taken about two years and he looks forward to the fruits of that labor for the neighborhood.

“My hope is that the EDC will extend the positive impact of the Gateway Project into the actual neighborhood,” Kurtz said. “The key part of the plan is that there has to be a lot of community involvement.”

Some of the projects funded by the neighborhood plan will go to the STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) Lab at the Chelsea Boys & Girls Club, the STEAM program at Our Lady Star of the Sea School and Mudgirls Studio’s job training program.

Boys & Girls Club CEO Stephanie Koch said she is “extremely excited” about the award designated to support the STEAM Lab.