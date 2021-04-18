Chelsea awarded $681,000 to implement neighborhood plan

ATLANTIC CITY — The city’s Chelsea neighborhood will get a much-needed facelift, as well as help with a multitude of projects, thanks to a $681,250 grant from the state Department of Community Affairs.
The grant was given to the nonprofit Atlantic City Development Corp., the developer of Stockton University’s city campus and the neighboring South Jersey Gas headquarters. Through the Neighborhood Revitalization Tax Credit program, the grant will help fund a number of projects intended to strengthen community, promote safety and wellness, youth and recreation, and bolster economic development.
Elizabeth Terenik, senior project manager at ACDEVCO, said her objectives for the program were finally “coming to fruition.”
“Developing the plan was a critical and required step, but the implementation is truly exciting,” said Terenik, who also is president of the Chelsea Economic Development Corp. “The reason this model of neighborhood revitalization works well, and can serve as a great model for neighborhoods throughout the city, is because it pulls together Chelsea’s anchor institutions, neighborhood businesses and the residents to establish common goals, such as public safety, and working together to implement the strategies. Every neighborhood in the city has those same ingredients.”
The area for the NRTC Plan is a 0.75-square-mile site that is home to 10,000 residents from Annapolis to Texas avenues and from the beach to the bay. Virtual and in-person meetings and surveys led by ACDEVCO and the nonprofit Chelsea EDC garnered public input on the community’s priorities.
ATLANTIC CITY — When Vashon Brock was a young boy and the weather was nice, his grandmother …
According to the findings, community members generally believe Chelsea’s greatest assets are its diversity of people, businesses and institutions, as well as its natural resources and open spaces.
Jessie Clisham, 21, and roommate Yosef Valencia, 20, live in Chelsea Heights. They
stopped for a quick drink at the Boba Café on Ventnor Avenue, where they both said they would like to see the money go toward fixing the roads in the area, along with their own separate interests.
“I definitely want to see the money go towards trade schools and work training,” Valencia said.
“I would like to see more flowers and trees,” Clisham said.
Other locals said they would like to see the money go toward recreational areas and infrastructure.
{child_flags:top_story}Bathrooms renovated with families in mind
“Like sports fields and basketball courts,” said Don Daniel, 25, of Margate, after ordering a poke bowl at the Poke Bowl Café, also on Ventnor Avenue. “Places that aren’t bars, where people can go and enjoy themselves without alcohol.”
Cooper Fiadino, 24, of Ventnor, said, “I would like to see the grant money go towards cleaning up the streets, making them more walkable and add lighting.” He also said he would like to see the history of Atlantic City, like historic buildings, preserved and invested in.
Residents can expect a Chelsea Street Captain program, which will train resident volunteers to lead beautification efforts such as sidewalk repairs, tree plantings, general cleanup, lighting and other improvements requested by residents.
Additionally, the Chelsea community can look forward to summer outdoor fitness classes and special events, including a fall market highlighting fresh produce, neighborhood restaurants and things to appeal to the neighborhood’s many cultures.
Councilman Jesse Kurtz, whose ward includes Chelsea, said the effort has taken about two years and he looks forward to the fruits of that labor for the neighborhood.
ATLANTIC CITY — The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority has approved a $10.3 million l…
“My hope is that the EDC will extend the positive impact of the Gateway Project into the actual neighborhood,” Kurtz said. “The key part of the plan is that there has to be a lot of community involvement.”
Some of the projects funded by the neighborhood plan will go to the STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) Lab at the Chelsea Boys & Girls Club, the STEAM program at Our Lady Star of the Sea School and Mudgirls Studio’s job training program.
Boys & Girls Club CEO Stephanie Koch said she is “extremely excited” about the award designated to support the STEAM Lab.
“The Chelsea EDC has been instrumental in uniting community members around youth development and recreation, educational opportunities, job readiness, as well as cleaner and safer communities. To fuel this transformative plan, the club is looking to be a catalyst for change with our STEAM Lab, providing opportunities for young people to explore careers in technology, focusing on coding and robotics, preparing them for self-sustaining careers in the future,” said Koch. “We are incredibly grateful to our Chelsea community partners and look forward to rising together, turning this plan into a reality.”
{span}{span}{span}The Atlantic City Arts Foundation said in a news release it is working with the Chelsea EDC to add more art to the visual landscape.{/span}{/span}{/span}
Joetta Surace always called her daughter, Cara Bluth, a chameleon.
{span}{span}{span}“We’ll be able to provide opportunities for the members of our local creative community to share their art through a fairly innovative program we’ve developed as well as through more traditional projects,” said Joyce Hagen, executive director of the Arts Foundation. “I hope that the other city districts will see the success and then adopt their own initiatives. Little by little we’ll see Atlantic City become the vibrant residential and business community we all know it can be.”{/span}{/span}{/span}
Other project partners include AtlantiCare, the Greater Atlantic City Chamber, the Atlantic County Improvement Authority and the Latin American Economic Development Agency.
Organizations such as OceanFirst Bank, PNC Bank and Horizon Healthcare chose to fund the Chelsea projects and will receive a dollar-for-dollar tax credit.
“The Neighborhood Revitalization Tax Credit Program is one of the best public-private partnerships in the state because everyone wins,” Lt. Gov. and DCA Commissioner Sheila Oliver said in a news release. “Corporations that participate get a tax credit and contribute to neighborhood redevelopment programs of their choosing, nonprofit groups with a proven track record of helping their communities get much needed dollars, and residents get a better neighborhood.”
Projects funded in this round will {span}support Chelsea’s 100+ small businesses through events, promotions, district branding and marketing, assistance applying for grants, access to capital, technical support and other resources.{/span}
{span}Funding also will go toward {span}commercial real estate grants for neighborhood businesses to purchase their own building and {span}beautifying vacant storefronts through art installations, storefront murals and other façade improvements.{/span}{/span}{/span}
For more information, visit ChelseaEDC.org.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.