Charter boat towed following bridge crash, partial sinking off Sea Isle City

SEA ISLE CITY — The Starfish, which made headlines this week for partially sinking in the city's back bay, has been towed away and brought to its temporary home.

Sea Tow Cape May on Wednesday lifted the partially sunken vessel from the bay floor, tugging it north to Yank Marine, along the Tuckahoe River in Upper Township.

No injuries were reported as 22 people were rescued after the crash, the Coast Guard said Tuesday.

Photos the towing service posted to social media showed a hole in the boat's hull patched with stakes of wood. Other shots of the boat out of the water show gashes to its right side, as well as a hole around the deck's railing.

Owner Starfish Boats said Monday it hopes the vessel will welcome passengers for cruises and fishing trips again.

The decades-old charter boat was passing under the Townsends Inlet Bridge when it struck the span, causing rips through the boat's hull and damaging the bridge's walking platform and several metal brackets. One passenger on Tuesday said he and his son helped usher others to a safer area on the deck while bay water flooded several compartments, causing the boat to sink on an angle.