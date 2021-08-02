Charter airline GlobalX to start flying college football teams out of ACY

"We got a $102,000 federal grant to offset the cost of training," Moore said.

Fran Kuhn from the county's Workforce Development Board, said about two-thirds of those hired were considered dislocated workers or under-employed.

About 100 people applied for the positions, and 17 were chosen. Two were absent Monday. Most are from Atlantic County, but two are from Cape May County, and one each is from Cumberland and Ocean counties, according to the company.

The new hires will start out making $25,000 a year for a full-time job, flying 70 hours a month, he said. There is also time on the job before and after flights, he said, with step increases in salary and opportunity for advancement.

The class here is the fifth class of flight attendants the company has trained, Wegel said. The other four classes, the fourth of which ends training Tuesday, are based in Miami.

He said ACY is the perfect location for the airline to have a northeastern presence, as it is accessible to about 30 million people between Philadelphia and New York City. The location is so far east it often escapes the worst of winter storms and nor'easters that affect inland airports more, he said.