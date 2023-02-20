SOMERS POINT — Charlie's Bar and Restaurant is taking a break.
The restaurant's owners are closing the renowned establishment on Shore Road for a "winter break" between Monday and March 1, according to the business's Facebook page.
It will reopen on March 2.
"We appreciate your understanding & thank you for all the love & support," the restaurant's post read.
The restaurant has been in business for 79 years over five generations.
