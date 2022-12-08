 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Charity League decorates Atlantic City preschool Christmas tree

120822-pac-hom-nurseryphoto1.jpg

Pictured from left are Joyce Nelson, Darlene Beasley, Alice Armstrong, Linda Zarych, Judy Dale and Parvin Akhter. In the foreground with teachers Jasmine Clark, left, and Jessica Luna are Atlantic City Day Nursery preschoolers.

 CHRISTINE

D’ALESSANDRO,

PROVIDED

Members of the Charity League of Atlantic County decorated the Atlantic City Day Nursery’s Christmas tree, a tradition that had been on hold since December 2019.

The Charity League, a longtime supporter of the preschool, was joined by members of the Day Nursery board and singers from the CharterTech High School for the Performing Arts choir. The group received hot chocolate and cookies.

“Last year, we were able to put up our tree and include Charity League President Judy Dale for a small version of what we usually do,” Atlantic City Day Nursery Director Alice Armstrong said. “To have a group of the members return this year was such a joy, especially as Charity League continues to be our greatest supporter, and we wouldn’t have been able to maintain the level of care and education without them.”

Members of the Charity League in attendance included Joyce Nelson and Darlene Beasley, as well as Dale and Linda Zarych, who also serve on the Day Nursery board. Students also helped decorate with a variety of Charity League-sewn ornaments.

