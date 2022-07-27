A charity car wash took place Saturday at CrossFit OTG of Egg Harbor Township. Proceeds from the event went to Beacon Animal Rescue, a no-kill dog and cat rescue that serves Cape May and Atlantic counties. Cars were hand washed by CrossFit OTG's staff and members, food and beverages were served, and Beacon was there with some of its adorable adoptables.
Charity car wash benefits Beacon Animal Rescue
- Pamela Dollak Submitted
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
ATLANTIC CITY — Despite it being a hot and humid day, excitement was in the air in the city as hundreds packed into Bader Field on Saturday fo…
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — As of Sept. 15, Cape Regional Medical Center will no longer provide maternity care, a hospital official confirmed Friday.
ATLANTIC CITY — Surviving day to day is tough for people like Richard Fertig.
ATLANTIC CITY — Atlantic Avenue’s long-planned “diet” started Wednesday with contractors beginning the work to reduce the city’s main artery t…
WILDWOOD — A Pennsylvania man was hospitalized after police say he shot himself on the beach near the city’s border with North Wildwood.
Perhaps it shouldn’t be surprising that President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, after avoiding it for more than two years.
OCEAN CITY — Thousands of people gathered along the bay side of the island to catch a glimpse of dozens of boats during the 67th annual Night …
Two Galloway Township men were arrested Thursday as part of a weeks-long investigation by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Authorities are investigating a pair of deaths at a residence, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland and Middle…
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A township daycare employee has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child and simple assault, police said Wednesday.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.