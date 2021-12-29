 Skip to main content
Changes made to Ocean City First Night due to COVID-19 concerns
top story

First Night 2019

Ocean City holds its First Night celebration, a citywide event for the end of 2019 and the start of 2020, with family-friendly activities in multiple venues.

 Matthew Strabuk, for The Press

OCEAN CITY — The city's popular 2022 First Night event held all evening Friday has undergone a handful of scheduling changes at one of its venues, event organizers said Wednesday.

Two new entertainment programs will replace Ocean City Theatre Company performances of "The Rainbow Fish" and "Beehive: The '60s Musical" at Ocean City High School. The performances were canceled this week as a health precaution.

A Japanese drummers act will perform three shows at 5, 6 and 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium. The Sensational Soul Cruisers, who perform the soul, R&B, Motown and disco of the 1960s, '70s and '80s, will perform at 9, 10 and 11 p.m. in the same venue.

First Night, in its 29th year, offers a variety of entertainment programs at venues throughout the city to celebrate New Year's Eve. Earlier this week, organizers recommended masks be worn indoors, for the vaccinated and unvaccinated alike, and said sales of admission buttons for this year's event have been strong.

“I think everybody is super excited for the return of the event this year, and First Night is one of the few places outside the home where entire families can celebrate New Year’s Eve together in a safe environment," city spokesperson Doug Bergen said.

For more information on First Night, including a schedule and admission, visit firstnightocnj.com.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Snow keeps Oregon Zoo beavers busy

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

