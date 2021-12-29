Changes made to Ocean City First Night due to COVID-19 concerns

OCEAN CITY — The city's popular 2022 First Night event held all evening Friday has undergone a handful of scheduling changes at one of its venues, event organizers said Wednesday.

Two new entertainment programs will replace Ocean City Theatre Company performances of "The Rainbow Fish" and "Beehive: The '60s Musical" at Ocean City High School. The performances were canceled this week as a health precaution.

A Japanese drummers act will perform three shows at 5, 6 and 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium. The Sensational Soul Cruisers, who perform the soul, R&B, Motown and disco of the 1960s, '70s and '80s, will perform at 9, 10 and 11 p.m. in the same venue.

First Night, in its 29th year, offers a variety of entertainment programs at venues throughout the city to celebrate New Year's Eve. Earlier this week, organizers recommended masks be worn indoors, for the vaccinated and unvaccinated alike, and said sales of admission buttons for this year's event have been strong.