Changes in weather mean changes in mosquitoes’ schedule

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Those who love fall — the sweater buffs, the pumpkin spice fanatics, the dedicated foliage enthusiasts — may welcome October’s arrival, even as the summer people mourn the shorter days and nearly empty beaches.
Still, both types celebrate the thinning of the mosquito population.
This year, those horrendous little bloodsuckers may stick around a little longer than they used to.
“Traditionally, you could count on the first frost to be the end of the mosquito season. When we start to get the colder nights, that’s when you’d see the mosquitoes start to dwindle,” said Kyle Rossner, the etymologist for Cape May County’s Department of Mosquito Control. “That has all changed in the past decade.”
Rossner cited two reasons: the climate and the kinds of mosquitoes in the area.
“The Asian tiger mosquito seems to make it through the first few frosts. Also, we’re waiting longer in the year for the first frost,” he said. Climate data bears this out, showing a steady decline in the annual number of days below freezing reported in Lower Township over the past century.
The small, black-and-white mosquitoes, called tigers for their striped pattern, reportedly arrived in the United States from Southeast Asia in shipments of tires in the 1980s and quickly spread, according to the Center for Invasive Species Research at the University of California-Riverside.
If you’ve been outside, chances are one has bit you.
“The Asian tiger mosquito is just exploding in Cape May County and throughout New Jersey,” Rossner said. While many mosquitoes need large bodies of water, these pests are happy to breed in the small amounts of water in backyards, such as what gathers beneath flower pots or in rain gutters.
They bite hard, are active during the day and may carry a number of diseases, including West Nile virus. Their first appearance in New Jersey came in 2000, and they did not find their way to Cape May County until 2012.
“That’s what we get the most calls about,” Rossner said. After a call, he said, department staff do an inspection and make recommendations, with an emphasis on controlling standing water. He said the department has also sought to educate residents and visitors about Asian tiger mosquitoes and ways to keep them away.
They are one of 46 species of mosquitoes in Cape May County.
“For most people, there are two types of mosquitos: A live one or a dead one,” Rossner said.
Throughout New Jersey, 64 species of mosquitoes are out for blood, while around the world, there are more than 3,000 kinds of mosquito.
Some hunt at night, some during the day or at twilight. Some prefer woodlands or other habitats. Some hurt when they bite, while others are likely to go unnoticed until they are long gone and the itching starts.
“The only thing they all have in common is that they all require water,” Rossner said.
That’s where the county department tries to hit them the hardest. Through water control efforts and the application of pesticides carefully targeted at mosquito larvae, the department staff tries to get at them long before the mosquitoes are flying and biting, Rossner said.
“That’s our bread and butter. What we do the most of is working to control mosquito larvae,” he said. That can include connecting standing water in the marshes to the tidal flow so minnows will eat them or applying a larvicide to storm water drainage systems or other standing water.
One includes bacteria that cause the larvae’s stomach to rupture.
“It’s a very specific pesticide,” he said. “You don’t run into the risk of harming most of the other aquatic organisms that share the water.”
A household product called mosquito dunks is available at hardware stores and online, to be used in rain barrels, bird baths or other areas where residents have standing water outside. Multiple reports indicate the product is safe for humans and pets, and the water can be used on vegetable gardens.
Each year, Cape May County spends about $1.5 million on mosquito control, mostly on staff salaries, according to publicly available budget documents. The department has about 25 employees, including 10 seasonal workers.
Through the coming winter, the year-round staff will work on earth-moving projects in the marsh and prepare for spring.
“The administrative side works on getting everything together for next year. My job is in the lab, doing analysis of what I’ve seen over the summer,” Rossner said. “And we have a ground crew doing water management with heavy equipment or spending most of the time in one of the hundreds of ditches in the county, getting out tires, fallen tree limbs and other debris.”
That helps with drainage, he said, but also makes the now-moving water less attractive to mother mosquitoes looking to lay eggs.
The most well-known piece of equipment for the department is the helicopter, used to access remote areas of 60,000 acres of salt marsh for inspections and to apply larvae-killing pellets in remote areas.
“It’s an incredibly expensive piece of equipment to use and maintain,” he said.
The department also sprays for mosquitoes in the summer, but according to Rossner, that is reserved for the most serious infestations or cases where there is reason to believe there is a threat to human health.
Cases of mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus and eastern equine encephalitis have been found in Cape May County. There were cases of malaria in the county at one time, he said, but that was eliminated in the 1950s.
Low amounts of spray are used, and applied at night to avoid impact on butterflies, bees or other “non-target” species. There are also fewer people out at night, he said.
The process was not always so careful and low-impact, Rossner acknowledged. That may not be surprising considering they have been battling mosquitoes since 1915. The now-banned pesticide DDT was used decades ago, and what was once called the Mosquito Extermination Commission long ago sprayed the marsh with kerosene in an attempt to reduce swarms each summer.
Today, environmental safety is part of the department’s mission.
“We’re out there looking for the baddest mosquitoes and trying to figure out the safest and most economical way to manage them,” Rossner said.
