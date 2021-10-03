Changes in weather mean changes in mosquitoes’ schedule

If you’ve been outside, chances are one has bit you.

“The Asian tiger mosquito is just exploding in Cape May County and throughout New Jersey,” Rossner said. While many mosquitoes need large bodies of water, these pests are happy to breed in the small amounts of water in backyards, such as what gathers beneath flower pots or in rain gutters.

They bite hard, are active during the day and may carry a number of diseases, including West Nile virus. Their first appearance in New Jersey came in 2000, and they did not find their way to Cape May County until 2012.

“That’s what we get the most calls about,” Rossner said. After a call, he said, department staff do an inspection and make recommendations, with an emphasis on controlling standing water. He said the department has also sought to educate residents and visitors about Asian tiger mosquitoes and ways to keep them away.

They are one of 46 species of mosquitoes in Cape May County.

“For most people, there are two types of mosquitos: A live one or a dead one,” Rossner said.

Throughout New Jersey, 64 species of mosquitoes are out for blood, while around the world, there are more than 3,000 kinds of mosquito.