Changes due for Sea Isle City corner

SEA ISLE CITY — A crew of 20-somethings from the Philadelphia area held the corner of the outside bar at JFK Boulevard and Landis Avenue in the early afternoon Sunday.

They had their day planned out.

Next, they planned to hit the Oar House and make their way through their Sea Isle favorites into the wee hours, ready to see off the summer of 2021 in style.

“Why’d you have to say that?” said one, not ready to let go. Technically, it’s still summer until Sept. 22, but Labor Day is the traditional end of the tourist season at the Jersey Shore. They planned to squeeze all the fun they could into the weekend.

Noticeably absent from their itinerary was a trip to the beach, about a block away. One of the crew said he got enough of the beach last year, when little else was open due to COVID-19.

The name of the place is the Beach Bar at The Ludlam, although the name on the front of the building remains LaCosta Lounge, a name it has held since it was built in the 1970s when it replaced the former Cronecker’s Hotel and Restaurant. That opened as The Hotel de Bellevue in the 1880s.