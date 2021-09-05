Changes due for Sea Isle City corner

SEA ISLE CITY — A crew of 20-somethings from the Philadelphia area held the corner of the outside bar at JFK Boulevard and Landis Avenue in the early afternoon Sunday.
They had their day planned out.
Next, they planned to hit the Oar House and make their way through their Sea Isle favorites into the wee hours, ready to see off the summer of 2021 in style.
“Why’d you have to say that?” said one, not ready to let go. Technically, it’s still summer until Sept. 22, but Labor Day is the traditional end of the tourist season at the Jersey Shore. They planned to squeeze all the fun they could into the weekend.
Noticeably absent from their itinerary was a trip to the beach, about a block away. One of the crew said he got enough of the beach last year, when little else was open due to COVID-19.
The name of the place is the Beach Bar at The Ludlam, although the name on the front of the building remains LaCosta Lounge, a name it has held since it was built in the 1970s when it replaced the former Cronecker’s Hotel and Restaurant. That opened as The Hotel de Bellevue in the 1880s.
The high-profile corner at the center of town is set for another change, but it won’t be as dramatic as originally envisioned. Christopher Glancey and his business partner Bob Morris presented plans to demolish the bar and The Coast Motel to make way for a block-spanning project to include hotel rooms and a restaurant.
Now, it appears the existing buildings will remain, with the possibility of adding more hotel rooms and suites in an additional building at the site.
They purchased the property in 2018 for $7.3 million, Glancey confirmed.
On Sunday, Glancey said the team plans to present a new proposal to the Sea Isle City Planning Board before the end of the year. They operate under the business name Shore Break Resorts.
According to Glancey, the outside bar could not open until he was able to get the liquor license transferred from the former owner. That was delayed when the business filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. He was not able to get the business open until July.
Glancey said they have already begun renovations to the hotel and the bar, including a new lobby and replacing the former packaged goods section of the bar with a coffee house serving ice cream and baked goods. Running that portion of the business is Dana Iannelli, who was featured on the second season of “Wedding Cake Championship” on the Food Network.
Glancey said the bakery will remain open through the winter. In the meantime, he said, plans are to completely renovate the bar and the hotel rooms. If the plans receive approval, construction on a new tower could take place starting in the fall of 2022 and into 2023.
He said Tom Sykes, of Atlantic City, a founding partner in SOSH Architects, will design the new project. There are now 30 rooms in the existing building, with close to 40 planned in the addition, with a mix of suites and standard hotel rooms.
That’s what Shore Break Resorts did in a recent project in Ocean City, where the company recently built the Impala Suites across the street from Impala Island Inn.
Glancey said the beach bar will remain open this year until October, after which he expects the next phase of renovations to begin in earnest.
So if the former LaCosta building will remain, is this goodbye to the LaCosta name? That, too, will remain in Sea Isle. James Bennett, who ran LaCosta for years, has moved the name to a deck bar next to his Oar House Pub at 42nd Place, about 2,000 feet from the former location on a bayside lagoon.
Chris Teesdale, a Sea Isle City local, said he and others patronize all the businesses in Sea Isle. He said the place does not seem very different under new ownership, at least so far, other than the fact that the bartenders that used to be there are now at the Oar House.
He said last year was a tough one for local businesses, but said things are looking up.
“It’s been a great year for the island,” he said.
Teesdale said he enjoys Sea Isle in all seasons, including the quiet of the winter months. Last year, he said, the beach town was not as empty as usual, as many people with second homes stayed nearby because they could work from home and the kids were in school remotely.
That helped the small businesses, he said, but could not compare to the summer crowds.
“It’s good to see everything coming back to life,” he said.
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.