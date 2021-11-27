Change in requirements prompts delay in Atlantic City master plan release

ATLANTIC CITY — Residents will likely get a look at a new city master plan in early 2022, almost a year later than originally expected.

The city planned to release a draft document in March of this year, but a change in state law approved in February added new requirements that cities and towns plan for a warming planet.

The new law requires issues related to climate change be part of future master plans. That can mean planning for stronger storms, as well as for increased flooding due to sea level rise. Other impacts, such as drought and threats to homes and infrastructure, must also be considered.

“The city has, unfortunately, been delayed in the release of our master plan due to the updates announced in February of 2021,” wrote Barbara Allen Wooley-Dillon, Atlantic City’s director of planning and development, in an emailed response to questions.

Wooley-Dillon was hired in 2018 to lead the department, including shepherding the process of updating the master plan.

Before the change in state law, the city had completed a draft of its master plan.

