Change in requirements prompts delay in Atlantic City master plan release

ATLANTIC CITY — Residents will likely get a look at a new city master plan in early 2022, almost a year later than originally expected.
The city planned to release a draft document in March of this year, but a change in state law approved in February added new requirements that cities and towns plan for a warming planet.
The new law requires issues related to climate change be part of future master plans. That can mean planning for stronger storms, as well as for increased flooding due to sea level rise. Other impacts, such as drought and threats to homes and infrastructure, must also be considered.
“The city has, unfortunately, been delayed in the release of our master plan due to the updates announced in February of 2021,” wrote Barbara Allen Wooley-Dillon, Atlantic City’s director of planning and development, in an emailed response to questions.
Wooley-Dillon was hired in 2018 to lead the department, including shepherding the process of updating the master plan.
Before the change in state law, the city had completed a draft of its master plan.
ATLANTIC CITY — A request for dredging Gardner’s Basin two years ago has grown into a propos…
“Since then, the city has engaged with the state, through the (state Department of Environmental Protection), to perform a courtesy review of our planning studies to date; a process which took approximately six months to complete,” wrote Wooley-Dillon. “The state has indicated the need to have additional information included within our land use element, so we’re working towards completing the necessary modifications.”
Meanwhile, she said, her office is reviewing the other elements of the plan. She expects a draft to be ready to release in early 2022.
The new plan will be posted to the city website, where residents can review it and comment.
Municipal master plans must be updated regularly. They do not set zoning laws, but rather outline the vision for a community upon which future zoning laws are based and help guide the decisions of planning and zoning boards.
Because Atlantic City’s master plan review was nearing completion when the state law changed, the city is one of the furthest along in the process.
Wooley-Dillon joined other planners to discuss the process at a panel Nov. 16 at the New Jersey State League of Municipalities conference.
ATLANTIC CITY — In the shadow of the Murden, a 156-foot Army Corps of Engineers shallow draf…
The city’s last master plan was completed in 2008, with a master plan reexamination report completed in 2016. Both plans included potential climate change impacts, although that was not required at the time. The new law, however, requires a greater level of detail and coordination with the state.
The 2008 plan cited the impact of rising seas on coastal communities like Atlantic City, and called for coordinated action to address the issue.
It called for conservation of open space and wetlands, and called on the city to address beach erosion in the face of continued sea level rise.
The 2016 reexamination also explored climate change, with an eye toward making the city a research hub for climate change and coastal resiliency.
“Although the city of Atlantic City has been proactive in looking at issues related to climate change — review and updates to Flood Plain Management Plans, actively working on our Community Rating System (CRS), participating in regional planning studies through the Atlantic County Coastal Resiliency effort — there are always additional opportunities to enhance our vision, goals, and planning process,” wrote Wooley-Dillon. “We will continue to work with the NJDEP on the review of our master plan and utilize any funding that may become available to assist the city with these planning efforts.”
The change in state law has drawn some criticism. Earlier this year, Michael Cerra, director of the League of Municipalities, stated in a published news story that the mandates will cost municipalities more to hire experts, describing it as an unfunded mandate.
Atlantic City will get millions in federal transportation dollars to reduce car traffic, add…
Cerra did not respond to a request for comment Friday.
A fiscal estimate of the bill’s impact prepared by the state Office of Legislative Services projected a marginal increase in expenses to municipalities from the bill, and that the additional expense to the state should be minimal.
Each municipality is required to have a master plan, and the plans must be updated every 10 years. Under the bill, the DEP is to provide technical guidance for towns on vulnerability related to climate change.
Along the shore, many towns already include rising seas and changing climate in their planning. In 2019, Ocean City’s master plan reexamination called for the city to prepare for more frequent, widespread and severe coastal flooding.
“The impacts of climate change are already being felt in communities across the country,” the Ocean City report reads, while in Avalon, city Business Administrator Scott Wahl said the city includes residents and community members in updating its floodplain management plan.
Wahl also cited Cape May County’s comprehensive plan, which outlines planning priorities throughout the county. A draft of that plan has been posted to the county’s website as officials gather input.
The draft document includes an extensive element on climate change.
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.