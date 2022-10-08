Chalk About AC brings additional color to Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Arts Foundation hosted the eighth annual Chalk About AC event Saturday afternoon to celebrate the city and add some color to the resort.

“Everybody gets to be an artist today,” said Lisa Honaker, president of the foundation. “We have a lot of fun putting this event on, and members of the community enjoy taking part in it.”

Ten organizations hosted drawing sites throughout the community, including Homegrown AC, OUR Garden AC, Atlantic Cape Community College, North Beach Mini Golf, Cycles of Life, Noyes Arts Garage, Lazan Design at Bungalow Park, Cozy Cohost, Vagabond and Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall. Volunteers waited outside each spot to greet people and hand out chalk and T-shirts.

Children, local artists and members of the Atlantic City Police Department turned out to participate.

The event kicked off at 9 a.m. From flowers to tributes to loved ones, people drew a little bit of everything. Travis Gibson of Atlantic City, drew a child reading a book on the sidewalk by Atlantic Cape Community College's city campus. He hopes the drawing inspires children to never stop educating themselves.

“I still got some work to do on it, but above the drawing I’m going to put the quote 'Books are the window to opportunity,'” Gibson said. “I’m going to try to make the book look like a window and have sports and music coming out of it.”

Rebecca Gonzalez brought her four children to take part in the fun and said the event is great for the community.

“I didn’t know about this until the last minute, and I thought that this would be the perfect thing to do with the kids on a Saturday morning,” Gonzalez said. “I think it really benefits not only them but the community as a whole. For the kids, this allows them to get their creative juices flowing, and for the artists that are here, they get the opportunity to express themselves.”

Gonzalez hopes to bring her children back to the event in the future.

“They seemed like they really enjoyed themselves, so I hope that they’ll want to participate in it again next year.”

Maria Thompson was getting ready to leave one of the community partner sites after taking her 6-year-old son Max. She believes he left the event with an interest in art.

“He was having a lot of fun, and I think it really opened up his imagination,” Thompson said. “He might very well want to be an artist one day.”

For 19-year-old Alexis Davenport, of Atlantic City, the event allowed her to connect with her inner child.

“This makes me feel like a kid again,” Davenport said. “It takes me back to the days of when I used to play with chalk in the driveway.”

Overall, Honaker said she was happy with the turnout.

“Chalk About AC really brings the community together, and you can see that with how many people that came to the different sites to pick up chalk,” she said. “People are proud to celebrate their city and enjoy getting to add their own little unique twist to it.”

The chalking event concluded at 11 a.m. but was followed at noon by a pizza party at the Noyes Arts Garage and then an after party at the CROPS Market at Chelsea in O’Donnell Park.