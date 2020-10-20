Chadwick Boseman tribute comic to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Atlantic and Cape

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Actor Chadwick Boseman’s death in August struck the comic book community particularly hard, but a local shop’s fundraiser seeks to derive some good from it.
Level Up Entertainment at the Hamilton Mall will donate proceeds from sales of a special Boseman tribute variant edition of next week’s “Spawn” #311 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Atlantic & Cape May Counties. The issue is scheduled to come out Oct. 28.
Boseman, 43, known for his portrayal of the superhero Black Panther in the Marvel Studios movies, died Aug. 28 of colon cancer.
The cover features a depiction of the actor dressed in a combination of his Black Panther costume and that of Todd McFarlane’s Spawn character, in the “Wakanda forever” pose immortalized in the 2018 “Black Panther” movie.
"Given the limited amount of minority characters in the comic industry today that are considered major superheroes, I thought it appropriate for one of those well-known heroes (Spawn) to pay tribute to a man who made a lasting impact on helping shape such a strong superhero of color," McFarlane said in a news release.
Level Up has ordered 100 copies of the McFarlane-drawn variant (the store usually orders 10 copies a month of the Image Comics series), and will sell them at the $2.99 cover price.
“Chadwick Boseman was a person who was looked up to by kids as a superhero and role model, and I feel that is what the people who work as Big Brothers or Big Sisters strive to be,” Level Up co-owner Gregg Mester said.
For more information, visit levelupentertainment.com.
Contact: 609-272-7234
Twitter @ACPress_Grote
