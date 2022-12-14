Ceremony to unveil newly restored Lucy the Elephant set for Dec. 28

MARGATE — Lucy the Elephant will finally show off her new look after a $2.4 million restoration project during a ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 28.

The city's famed roadside attraction has been covered up while it undergoes 15 months of repairs, Richard Helfant, executive director of the Save Lucy Committee, said Wednesday in a news release.

The work faced delays due to weather and supply chain issues.

The project was initially set to take eight months and cost an estimated $1.3 million, Helfant said.

Singer Deana Martin to headline Lucy the Elephant benefit concert ATLANTIC CITY — Singer and author Deana Martin will headline a fundraising concert Dec. 11 a…

“It’s been an extremely difficult project for us and has drastically affected our traffic at Lucy over the past year and a half,” Helfant said. “We are looking forward to having our beloved Lucy back at 100% and can’t wait for everyone to see how spectacular she looks."

The unveiling celebration will feature the city's Matt Walsh singing the "Lucy the Elephant" song. The elephant will then have her drapes pulled down, exposing her new look to the people below, Helfant said.

Lucy will be closed to visitors that day to prepare for the ceremony. She'll also be closed on Christmas Day, Helfant said.

GALLERY: Lucy the Elephant gets hosed down 112222-pac-nws-lucy Lucy the Elephant gets hosed down 112222-pac-nws-lucy HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES 112222-pac-nws-lucy 112222-pac-nws-lucy 112222-pac-nws-lucy 112222-pac-nws-lucy 112222-pac-nws-lucy 112222-pac-nws-lucy 112222-pac-nws-lucy 112222-pac-nws-lucy 112222-pac-nws-lucy 112222-pac-nws-lucy 112222-pac-nws-lucy 112222-pac-nws-lucy 112222-pac-nws-lucy 112222-pac-nws-lucy 112222-pac-nws-lucy 112222-pac-nws-lucy 112222-pac-nws-lucy 112222-pac-nws-lucy 112222-pac-nws-lucy 112222-pac-nws-lucy 112222-pac-nws-lucy 112222-pac-nws-lucy 112222-pac-nws-lucy 112222-pac-nws-lucy 112222-pac-nws-lucy 112222-pac-nws-lucy