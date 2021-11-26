Century-old Wildwood boardwalk is undergoing repairs

WILDWOOD — One of the Jersey Shore's most popular boardwalks is undergoing repairs designed to better prepare it for next year's summer crowds.

Wildwood has begun repairing several blocks of its wooden walkway, as famous for the motorized tram cars that carry people up and down it as for the gigantic expanses of sand that stretch to the ocean.

The first $4 million of what could eventually be a $30 million to $40 million project is being done solely with state funds included in this year's budget.

The walkway is particularly popular with tourists from Philadelphia and its suburbs.

“The boardwalk is over 100 years old, and all we've ever done is patch jobs that need to be done for health and safety issues,” said Mayor Pete Byron. “There never really was a plan. We couldn't afford the $80 million it would have taken to do a total rebuild.”

Engineers examined the concrete substructure of the walkway and determined that not all of it was in bad shape, Byron said.

An examination of the boardwalk's underbelly by local and state officials in 2019 found some spots where concrete crumbled to the touch.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}