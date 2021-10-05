Century-old Atlantic City firehouse gets $750,000 state historical grant for renovation

ATLANTIC CITY — Fire House No. 2 turns 100 next year, and as it reaches that milestone it will also get a complete exterior renovation designed to keep it in service another century.

"With this grant the city and state of New Jersey are putting their money where their mouths are," said Mayor Marty Small Sr. at a news conference Tuesday to announce $750,000 in grant funding from the New Jersey Historical Commission.

Small said it is the largest grant possible from the commission.

The city will match the money, to cover the total cost of $1.5 million for a new roof, windows, caulking, structural repairs and waterproofing to the building in the historically Black Northside community.

"We will continue to put our foot on the gas," Small said, to get more grants to renovate the interior as well, and to rehab other firehouses in the city.

The brick building at Indiana and Baltic avenues opened in a time of horse-drawn fire wagons. The former barn is now used to store firefighter gear.

It has been patched and repaired over the years, but water infiltration has done its damage, fire Chief Scott Evans said.

"This station means a lot to the city," Evans said. "It's in the center of town."