Celebrity chef Carla Hall to speak at Women's Forum in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Celebrity Chef Carla Hall will be the guest speaker at the 27th annual Women's Forum when the event returns after a two-year hiatus.

The forum will be held at 10:15 a.m. June 9 at Golden Nugget Atlantic City, Jewish Family Service said Tuesday.

The forum, founded in 1994, supports Greater Atlantic City Charities in helping local organizations in need. Hall, who co-hosted the ABC daytime cooking-and-talk show "The Chew," is also a published author, having written three cookbooks.

She's also competed on Bravo's "Top Chef" and "Top Chef: All-Stars," and served as a judge on Food Network's "Halloween Baking Championship."

“After postponing the event due to COVID, the Women’s Forum provides an opportunity for our distinguished speaker to share her life story and career accomplishments," Brett Matik, event co-chair, said in a statement Tuesday. "We’re thrilled to spend an afternoon with Carla to hear how her energy, resilience and creativeness blended to shape the business conglomerate and community advocate she is today."

Carla Hall

Hall

 Charles Sykes

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

