Celebration in Atlantic City for supermarket groundbreaking

The event kept a celebratory atmosphere, but some political differences showed just the same.

Sweeney talked about the state takeover of Atlantic City finances, which remains a sore spot in the city.

“The city was in a freefall. And they were on the brink of bankruptcy. And there was a lot of experts said let ‘em go,” he said. “But we all got together and we passed some legislation. You see the proof in the pudding.”

He said the lieutenant governor works hand in hand with the mayor.

“The mayor will never admit it was the right thing to do, but it was the right thing to do at the end of the day,” Sweeney said.

In his comments, Murphy said the supermarket will also mean jobs in the community. He said the project will be built by union workers and staffed by union workers, with 75 to 100 permanent jobs expected.

“Now surely, there are some cynics who are going to wonder what all this hoopla is about. It's just a supermarket, right? Well, that's an easy thing to say when you've never lived in a food desert,” Murphy said. The ShopRite is going to play a central role in rebuilding community life, the governor said. "That means residents will know they are no longer afterthoughts.”