Celebration in Atlantic City for supermarket groundbreaking

ATLANTIC CITY — On a warm, sunny morning a week before Thanksgiving, officials gathered in Atlantic City to give thanks for feasts to come, with a celebratory groundbreaking at the site of a future supermarket.
Fresh from a tight reelection fight, Gov. Phil Murphy addressed a crowd of more than 200 under a large white tent set up in a parking lot on Bacharach Boulevard, where a ShopRite is planned. Officials with the company say the work could be completed within a year.
“We’ll shop for Thanksgiving next year right here. Maybe for Fourth of July hot dogs,” said Murphy, who was told it may be closer to two years. “Something tells me you’re managing my expectations.”
A repeated sentiment at the event was that this marks the beginning of an end to Atlantic City’s status as a food desert, where residents have few options for fresh produce and other staples. That change will also help drive economic recovery in the town, speakers said.
The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority is set to spend $18.7 million on the project, building a supermarket of more than 44,000 square feet on a property that now serves as a parking lot on Baltic Avenue, close to both the Atlantic City Convention Center and Tanger Outlets The Walk.
CRDA will continue to own the building. Village Supermarket Inc. will pay $1 a year to operate a ShopRite at the site. It will be the first supermarket in the city in 15 years, though a discount grocer, Save A Lot, operates in the city.
“Think about that, folks. For 15 years, Atlantic City families’ options have been limited to bodegas and small corner markets offering few healthy and affordable options,” Murphy said. Being able to shop at a single location has been a luxury in the city, he said, while many in New Jersey take it for granted.
That’s going to mean a lot to local residents, he said.
“It is going to mean consistent access to healthy foods, especially fresh fruits and vegetables, and not merely convenience foods pumped full of preservatives. Which I happen to also like, I have to say,” Murphy said, drawing a laugh. “This is not an either-or day. It’s an and-both.”
Numerous state and local officials spoke, including Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, Senate President Steve Sweeney, Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, Mayor Marty Small Sr. and Modia Butler, chairperson of the CRDA board. Bill Sumas, executive vice president of Village Supermarket, also spoke.
Come January, Sweeney will no longer be in the Senate, having lost his 3rd District seat to Republican challenger Edward Durr.
“Let me just say that a giant is leaving the stage but not forever and not for long,” Murphy said of Sweeney. While both are Democrats, Murphy and Sweeney locked horns on several issues in Murphy’s first term, but had warm words for each other in Atlantic City on Thursday.
Oliver said the project will improve the entire neighborhood and help drive economic recovery in Atlantic City.
“This project embodies the very reason CRDA was created, which is to leverage casino reinvestments to make meaningful, positive change for the residents of this great city,” Butler said. “I believe this project fits the bill.”
Murphy tapped Butler to lead the CRDA board in June. He’s the former chief of staff for U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.
“In Atlantic City today, with everyone’s hard work, this is truly a day that the Lord has made. Let us rejoice and be glad in it,” Small said, quoting from Psalms. “Now give that a round of applause.”
He said residents have been calling for a supermarket for years. Now that it is on its way, he said, it will be up to residents to support it.
Atlantic City resident Aliyah Cherrisse said she was there as a voice for the mothers of Atlantic City. She was joined by her daughter Dallace, 3. She said she remembered walking to the city’s only supermarket with her mother when she was a child.
“It was a convenience for her having that supermarket when her car didn’t work. I remember that,” she said. The new market will make a big difference for single mothers in the city.
The event kept a celebratory atmosphere, but some political differences showed just the same.
Sweeney talked about the state takeover of Atlantic City finances, which remains a sore spot in the city.
“The city was in a freefall. And they were on the brink of bankruptcy. And there was a lot of experts said let ‘em go,” he said. “But we all got together and we passed some legislation. You see the proof in the pudding.”
He said the lieutenant governor works hand in hand with the mayor.
“The mayor will never admit it was the right thing to do, but it was the right thing to do at the end of the day,” Sweeney said.
In his comments, Murphy said the supermarket will also mean jobs in the community. He said the project will be built by union workers and staffed by union workers, with 75 to 100 permanent jobs expected.
“Now surely, there are some cynics who are going to wonder what all this hoopla is about. It's just a supermarket, right? Well, that's an easy thing to say when you've never lived in a food desert,” Murphy said. The ShopRite is going to play a central role in rebuilding community life, the governor said. "That means residents will know they are no longer afterthoughts.”
A line of dirt was piled in the paved parking lot in front of a ShopRite truck, with a line of brand-new shovels for officials to use in the groundbreaking. After two shovels full were taken up for the cameras, Murphy said, “That’s a wrap.”
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
