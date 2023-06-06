EGG HARBOR CITY – A group of students at Cedar Creek High School have taken the lead in advancing environmental initiatives in their school district, leading to the creation of a new committee meant towards

The Greater Egg Harbor Board of Education issued a resolution last month creating the Cedar Creek Green Schools Committee. The new body is to advise the school board on environmental matters, making policy recommendations on how to adhere to state environmental standards, reduce the Greater Egg Harbor environmental footprint and engage the student body in environmental causes.

Cedar Creek senior Isabella Catalina launched and led the project to create the green committee. She said the committee could benefit the school district environmentally and financially, while making for a better educational environment.

“The resolution is meant to set a standard that demonstrates the school district’s commitment to environmental stewardship, economic, social and just practices that reduce things like operating costs but also reduce the waste that our school creates,” Catalina said. “The framework is supposed to create a long-term vision that integrates this policy into everything that we do.”

Catalina developed the committee as part of her coursework in the new Cedar Creek sustainability internship class. Students apply for entry into the class and then work to develop an environmental or nutritional project that helps promote sustainability in the school district.

Erin Sharpe, a Cedar Creek science teacher who leads the class, said the course is being used to help Greater Egg Harbor schools pursue their goals under the Sustainable Jersey for Schools program from the state School Boards Association. While Oakcrest, Absegami and Cedar Creek high schools have each worked individually in the last six years to meet Sustainable Jersey standards, Sharpe said that it was important to form a body that could steer environmental policy districtwide. Catalina, who was elected the Cedar Creek student representative to Board of Education, was chosen to work with the school board to develop in this new green endeavor.

“When we were looking at action that would increase our sustainability as a school, one of the things we looked at that was a priority action was to implement board-level change,” Sharpe said. “Each of the schools works very hard, each of them is certified, this next step now gives us a group that will meet and will help with district-level achievements, actions and goals.”

Catalina researched the Sustainable Jersey standards as well as comparable school environmental efforts throughout the country when creating the new committee. She said many of these other projects focused on sustainable practices when construction new buildings. With no construction projects of that magnitude on the horizon for Greater Egg Harbor, Catalina said she tailored the mission of the committee so it would focus on smaller purchases and implement sustainable practices into the district’s everyday operations.

“A lot of it took inspiration from other schools that did these certain (environmental-standard projects),” Catalina said. “And we sort of cherry picked different things that we liked from each of them, as well as things that we’re very personal to our school and our school district.”

Catalina, who worked on plans for the committee with Sharpe and Greater Egg Harbor Superintendent James Reina, said that the committee will have several environmental and educational mandates.

The committee is to devise a purchasing policy to guide the school district’s operating standards so as to optimize Greater Egg Harbor schools’ impact on the environment. Catalina said that the district’s current policies are not sustainable and that the district needs to implement new, environmentally focused plans.

The committee will consist of one Green Team member from each the three Greater Egg Harbor schools; an AtlantiCare wellness advisor; four administrators; two custodians and an employee from Maschio's Food Services. The resolution indicates that up to six students, two each from each Greater Egg Harbor school, will round out the committee. Sharpe said that the composition of the committee was meant to bring different district stakeholders collaborate on a plan.

“We are all meeting and bringing the buildings together to say…what’s best for all of us in terms of green education and sustainable teaching,” Sharpe said.

The Cedar Creek Green Schools Committee will convene quarterly to discuss environmental initiatives in Greater Egg Harbor schools. It will deliver an annual report to the Greater Egg Harbor Board of Education sometime around Earth Day that is to review the district’s progress towards environmental sustainability.

Greater Egg Harbor school board members and administrators expressed enthusiasm for the program during their meeting last month. At the April school board meeting, Cedar Creek Principal Scott Parker designated Sharpe as the school’s teacher of the year.

Sharpe said that the goal of each project was ensuring that they could be continued for future generations of Greater Egg Harbor students.

Catalina said the district has taken steps towards improving sustainability and that the committee will help establish goals for the district to pursue.

“The resolution incorporates things that we already practice and things that we are going to be practicing in the future,” Catalina said.

Catalina said the committee will also explore ways to incorporate green lessons into the classroom. The resolution said there district had a “tremendous opportunity” to teach students about sustainable environmental practices win their arts, mathematics, science and social studies classes.

“Not only is it helping with our school to reduce waste, but it’s also making sure that our curriculum implements things that are about environmental leadership and sustainability within all of our courses,” Catalina said.

Catalina’s project to create the committee came alongside a host of other environmental projects pursued by others Cedar Creek seniors sustainability internship class.

Dylan Branca was tasked himself with planning a “living wall” for Cedar Creek, which will feature an assemblage of different plants and flowers improving the local environment and student mental health.

Brooke Sheehan launched a nutritional project evaluating food insecurity among families in the district and expanding the food pantry. She said the augmented pantry includes more food and clothes, as well as a washer and dryer for students in need.

Mac Smith administered a biodiversity of the Cedar Creek campus and recommended ways to increase its biodiversity.

“It was a long process, but it was worth it,” said Smith, who said she aspires to get her doctorate in environmental science. “Science has always been really important to me, so this class was definitely the right way to go.”

Catalina, who applied to attend Cedar Creek due to its environmental-science offerings, said she had long been passionate about hands-on work to protect the environment. She is set to attend Wesleyan University in Connecticut this fall where she hopes to major in either psychology or environmental science. She will also be a coxswain for the Wesleyan men’s crew team.

“In a lot of the classes that we take, it’s always talking about the problems in the environment, the challenges that we’re facing,” Catalina said. “This class actually gives us a chance to do something about it…with this class we have the chance to create that change and do something good for the environment.”