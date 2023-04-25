EGG HARBOR CITY — Cedar Creek High School has been named a Premiere Community for Theatre Education for its dedication to the field by the Educational Theatre Association.
The association recognizes schools that demonstrate achievement in providing theater access and education to students.
“This honorable distinction from the Educational Theatre Association will allow us to continue to mount high-quality productions that provide a rich educational and theatrical experience for its participants and audiences," Theatre Director John Stephan said.
To qualify, the school had to answer detailed questions in areas such as funding, teacher development and evaluation, theater class curriculum and facilities. Responses were reviewed by the Educational Theatre Association.
To learn more about the Educational Theatre Association, visit schooltheatre.org.
