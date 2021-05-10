CCTEC Alumni hosting prom dress giveaway

VINELAND — The Cumberland County Technical Education Center Alumni Association is holding a prom dress giveaway for area students on May 20.
The alumni will be giving away gently-used prom dresses for free to any students that are unable to purchase a new one.
The distribution will begin at 1 p.m. at Cynthia Roberts Salon & Spa, 3530 Oak Road, Vineland. The first session will last until 3 p.m. and a second session is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m.
Attendees are asked to RSVP to cctecalumni@gmail.com or direct message the association on Instagram @tec.alumni.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
