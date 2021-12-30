Cause of death, identification revealed of two EHT men who died in camper

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Police on Thursday said the two men who were found dead earlier this week inside a camper had likely died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Police found the two men — identified as Demetrio Serrano-Cruz, 59, and Rafael Morales, 69, both of EHT — inside a camper Tuesday morning in a wooded area in the Farmington section of the township.

A preliminary investigation by the police department's Criminal Investigation Bureau suggests the two men were running a gas generator inside the camper, which would have resulted in the carbon monoxide poisoning.

Officers were summoned to the area after the deaths were reported about 9:30 a.m., police said.

Anyone with information about the deaths can call police at 609-926-4051.

