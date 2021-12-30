 Skip to main content
Cause of death, identification revealed of two EHT men who died in camper
Cause of death, identification revealed of two EHT men who died in camper

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Police on Thursday said the two men who were found dead earlier this week inside a camper had likely died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Police found the two men — identified as Demetrio Serrano-Cruz, 59, and Rafael Morales, 69, both of EHT — inside a camper Tuesday morning in a wooded area in the Farmington section of the township.

A preliminary investigation by the police department's Criminal Investigation Bureau suggests the two men were running a gas generator inside the camper, which would have resulted in the carbon monoxide poisoning.

Officers were summoned to the area after the deaths were reported about 9:30 a.m., police said. 

Anyone with information about the deaths can call police at 609-926-4051. 

