Cause of death, identification revealed after two Egg Harbor Township men die in camper

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Two township men who were found dead this week inside a camper likely died from carbon monoxide poisoning, police said Thursday.
Police found the two men — Demetrio Serrano-Cruz, 59, and Rafael Morales, 69 — Tuesday morning inside the camper in a wooded area in the Farmington section of the township.
A preliminary investigation suggests the two men were running a gas generator inside the camper, which would have resulted in the carbon monoxide poisoning, police said.
Officers were summoned to the area after the deaths were reported about 9:30 a.m., police said.
Anyone with additional information about the deaths can call police at 609-926-4051.
— John Russo
