Will we have a lot of cloudy or even smoky skies these next two weeks?

I sure hope not because I want us to see some of the fine astronomical sights that will be up there. We could observe flaming Venus accelerating its rapid fall from the evening sky and accompanied closely by two much dimmer but colorful objects, the planet Mars and star Regulus. And if we stay up late enough on a few nights, we can spy the moon passing by Saturn and Jupiter.

Full moon and far Earth. Before I get to all the aforementioned topics, I want to note two astronomical events that are happening today (Monday, July 3) and Thursday (July 6). Today’s event is the full moon, occurring at 7:39 a.m. EDT. You can only think about the event because the moon will already have set and the sun have risen as seen from New Jersey. Fortunately, around sunset today, the moon will rise and will still be close enough to full to appear as a seemingly completely lit orb.

Thursday’s event is one that most people don’t know anything about. It is the day when Earth reaches “aphelion,” its farthest from the sun (94.51 million miles) for the year. This always occurs in early July, and the seeming oddity of this timing may have already struck you. Why would our weather be so hot when we are at our farthest from the sun? The explanation is that we’re now only 3.4% farther from the sun than we are when nearest (which always occurs at “perihelion” in early January). It’s because the Earth’s northern hemisphere is now at nearly its most tilted toward the sun (the summer solstice) that gives us long days, high sun and hot weather.

A red, white and blue celestial threesome for the Fourth of July? Go out soon after sunset on the Fourth of July (Tuesday) and, weather permitting, you’ll see the brilliant planet Venus beginning to glow, not very high in the west. But if you have a view down to low in the west and a good pair of binoculars also look at Venus about 75 minutes after sunset. If you do, you may see slightly reddish Mars not far upper left from Venus and the blue white star Regulus (the heart of Leo the Lion) about the same apparent distance upper left from Mars. Although I tend to see some yellow in the light of Venus, some people have called this a patriotic red white and blue gathering of a red Mars, white Venus and blue Regulus.

The very close pairing of Mars and regulus. Keep your binoculars handy, for they will help you see Mars move ever closer to Regulus this week. The closest pairing comes on July 10, next Monday, when Mars, currently slightly dimmer than Regulus, appears just half the width of your little finger at arm’s length above the star.

The continuing dramatic exit of Venus. Venus was a splendid sight all spring and now into summer. But the lovely planet is heading toward our line of sight with the sun and so is setting sooner after the sun with each passing day. Back on July 1, Venus was appearing about 25° (two and a half fist-widths at arm’s length) above the western horizon at sunset for New Jersey observers and setting about 2.3 hours after the sun. But by Aug. 1, those figures will be only 3° and 19 minutes. Meanwhile, telescopes will show Venus as a lengthening but rapidly thinning crescent.

Moon passes Saturn and Jupiter. If you are willing to stay up late on certain nights, you can identify Saturn and Jupiter by the proximity of the moon to them. On the night of July 6-7 (Thursday-Friday), go out around midnight and you’ll see a moderately bright Saturn not far from a big moon. Bright Jupiter rises later, so you have to go out in the hours before dawn to see it fairly near a thick crescent moon next Tuesday, July 11, and not so close that Wednesday morning.