A Pleasantville cat was confirmed positive for rabies Wednesday, marking the fourth case of the disease in Atlantic County this year.

The cat was found in the 100 block of Merion Avenue. Three people exposed to the cat have begun treatment, health officials said Thursday in a news release.

The county Division of Public Health recommends a rabies vaccination for domestic animals to protect both the animal and pet owners.

Residents should teach children to stay away from wild, stray or aggressive animals, ensure trash cans have secure lids to prevent wildlife from foraging for food, and not leave pet food outside, the county said.

Rabies can be fatal if left untreated. Most human cases are the result of a bite from an infected animal.

If you are bitten by an animal, officials say to wash the wound immediately with soap and water and seek medical attention. All bites should be reported to the Division of Public Health at 609-645-5971.

The Atlantic County Animal Shelter provides free rabies vaccination clinics each month for dogs and cats by appointment only. Visit aclink.org/animalshelter to register.

The next clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 10 at 240 Old Turnpike in Pleasantville.