 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Castaway Cove fire in Ocean City still under investigation
0 comments
featured

Castaway Cove fire in Ocean City still under investigation

{{featured_button_text}}
013121_nws_ocfire

Firefighters battle a blaze Saturday morning at Playland’s Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk. The fire damaged a building containing an arcade, offices, a hamburger restaurant and a Dairy Queen.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

OCEAN CITY — The fire at Playland's Castaway Cove is still under investigation, a city spokesperson said Wednesday.

Investigators are still in the preliminary stages of determining the origin and cause of the fire, Doug Bergen said in a news release. Because of the size of the estimated loss, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives National Response Team has also been activated.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Saturday morning fire caused extensive damage to the Boardwalk-fronting building that includes the amusement park’s arcade, offices, a hamburger restaurant and a Dairy Queen.

Playland Vice President Brian Hartley expects the park to be open in time for the city's busiest season as it will make use of an alternate entrance while the main building undergoes repairs.

Earlier this week, fire investigators asked for the public’s help in locating interior photos of Castaway Cove.

Contact Ahmad Austin: 609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News