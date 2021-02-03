Castaway Cove fire in Ocean City still under investigation

Firefighters battle a blaze Saturday morning at Playland’s Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk. The fire damaged a building containing an arcade, offices, a hamburger restaurant and a Dairy Queen.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
OCEAN CITY — The fire at Playland's Castaway Cove is still under investigation, a city spokesperson said Wednesday.
Investigators are still in the preliminary stages of determining the origin and cause of the fire, Doug Bergen said in a news release. Because of the size of the estimated loss, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives National Response Team has also been activated.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
The Saturday morning fire caused extensive damage to the Boardwalk-fronting building that includes the amusement park’s arcade, offices, a hamburger restaurant and a Dairy Queen.
Playland Vice President Brian Hartley expects the park to be open in time for the city's busiest season as it will make use of an alternate entrance while the main building undergoes repairs.
Earlier this week, fire investigators asked for the public’s help in locating interior photos of Castaway Cove.
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
The fire at Playland’s Castaway Cove began about 7:40 a.m. and was declared under control by late morning, Ocean City officials said.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
Firefighters battle a blaze Saturday morning at Playland’s Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk. The fire damaged a building containing an arcade, offices, a hamburger restaurant and a Dairy Queen.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
A firefighter hauls supplies to the scene of the blaze at Playland’s Castaway Cove.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
Firefighters battle a blaze Saturday morning at Playland’s Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk. The fire damaged a building containing an arcade, offices, a hamburger restaurant and a Dairy Queen.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
Firefighters work the scene Saturday. Crews came from surrounding towns to assist.
Matthew Strabuk /
For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
013121_nws_ocfire6
Firefighters extinguish a blaze on the Ocean City Boardwalk on Saturday morning.
Ahmad Austin / Staff Writer
013121_nws_ocfire7
Firefighters extinguish a blaze on the Ocean City Boardwalk on Saturday morning.
Ahmad Austin / Staff Writer
013121_nws_ocfire3.jpeg
Firefighters extinguish a blaze on the Ocean City Boardwalk on Saturday morning.
Matthew Strabuk / for The Press
013121_nws_ocfire5.jpeg
A passerby captured this photo of flames shooting from the Boardwalk building.
Provided
013121_nws_ocfire1.jpeg
Firefighters extinguish a blaze on the Ocean City Boardwalk on Saturday morning.
Matthew Strabuk / for The Press
013121_nws_ocfire2.jpeg
Firefighters extinguish a blaze on the Ocean City Boardwalk on Saturday morning.
Matthew Strabuk / for The Press
013121_nws_ocfire4.jpeg
Firefighters extinguish a blaze on the Ocean City Boardwalk on Saturday morning.
Matthew Strabuk / for The Press
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Contact Ahmad Austin: 609-272-7404 AAustin@pressofac.com
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.