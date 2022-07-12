 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story breaking

Workers OK deals at 5 Atlantic City casinos; 2 more remain

  • 0
070322-pac-nws-strike

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City reached a deal with casino workers union Unite Here Local 54 on July 2, averting a possible strike. 

 MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS

ATLANTIC CITY — Workers at five Atlantic City casinos have ratified new contracts giving them significant raises, and are now turning their attention to the two that have yet to settle, their union said Tuesday.

Officials with Local 54 of the Unite Here union said 99% of workers who voted in ratification elections Monday approved the new pacts, under which housekeeping employees will immediately see their hourly salary increased to $18, up from varying levels at different casinos.

Their pay will increase to $22 per hour at the end of the four-year contract.

“It's hard to sell a housekeeping job at $16 an hour,” said union president Bob McDevitt. “It's a lot easier to sell one at $20 or $22 an hour.”

“Casino workers have needed raises for a long time,” added Dave Dorfman, cook at Harrah’s and member of the worker negotiating committee. “Now there is an easier way forward for us, and the money will go a long way towards affording my daily expenses. Next, we need to make sure that Resorts and Golden Nugget workers don’t get left behind.”

People are also reading…

The union plans to vote July 19 on whether to authorize a strike at those two casinos if new deals are not reached by then.

McDevitt said the union has not yet negotiated with Resorts or Golden Nugget. Executives at both those casinos declined comment Tuesday.

McDevitt said the strike authorization vote is a way to prepare for the possibility that a work stoppage may be needed.

“We don't want to be in the last weeks of summer and staring at Labor Day weekend without a new contract,” he said.

In addition to raises, the agreements maintain fully-funded family health care and pension benefits, language that protects jobs and increases work opportunities, and new technology protections, the union said.

The union reached agreements on new contracts shortly before early July strike deadlines with the Borgata, Caesars, Harrah's, Tropicana and Hard Rock. Two other casinos, Bally's and the Ocean Casino Resort, agreed to so-called “me-too” deals, committing themselves to adopt the terms of contracts reached by some of the larger properties in the city.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Beyond buffets and slots: Casinos double down on fine art

Beyond buffets and slots: Casinos double down on fine art

Hoping to expand their appeal beyond the slot machine and buffet crowd, some casinos are turning to fine art galleries to bring in new business from customers who might not otherwise visit a gambling hall. In the process, they're not only broadening their own customer bases, but also putting new eyeballs in front of some of the world’s great works of art. One such effort began Friday at Atlantic City’s Hard Rock casino, where the highly acclaimed “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” exhibit opened. Las Vegas casinos including the Bellagio and the Palms also have prominent art galleries.

Hard Rock deal ends casino strike threat in Atlantic City

Hard Rock deal ends casino strike threat in Atlantic City

The Hard Rock casino has reached agreement with Atlantic City’s main casino workers union, removing the last threat of a strike during the busy holiday weekend. Local 54 of the Unite Here union said it reached a tentative agreement with Hard Rock, avoiding a strike that had been threatened for 12:01 a.m. Sunday. Combined with agreements reached Thursday with the Borgata, Caesars, Harrah’s and the Tropicana, Hard Rock’s deal leaves only two smaller casinos, Resorts and the Golden Nugget, without a contract. But the union says it expects both of them to agree to one in the coming days.

Last-minute deal averts casino strike in Atlantic City

Last-minute deal averts casino strike in Atlantic City

Union negotiators and casino management are trying to reach new contracts that would avoid a costly and disruptive strike during one of Atlantic City’s busiest weekends. Local 54 of the Unite Here union has set a 12:01 a.m. Friday deadline to reach a new agreement with the Borgata, Caesars, Harrah’s and Tropicana. If not, it has authorized a strike against those properties. And a fifth casino, the Hard Rock, faces a similar deadline early Sunday. The union is due to resume negotiations with Borgata owner MGM Resorts International Thursday morning.

Signs, strike pay signup as union readies for casino walkout

Signs, strike pay signup as union readies for casino walkout

As their leaders negotiated with management Tuesday, Atlantic City casino workers prepared for the possibility those talks would fail and the union would go out on strike Friday morning. Members of Local 54 of the Unite Here union assembled “On Strike” signs for picket lines, and signed up for reduced-level pay from a union strike fund. The union has authorized a strike against the Borgata, Caesars, Harrah’s and Tropicana on Friday, and against Hard Rock on Sunday if new contracts are not reached before then. The union is seeking a big pay raise for workers to help them keep up with rising costs.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

US Congress sees greater push for stringent gun laws

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News