Will Atlantic City casinos really close without tax breaks?

That is a big reason why those two items would be exempted from the amount casinos must pay under the payment in lieu of taxes bill, known as the PILOT bill.

So are any casinos really in danger of closing if the bill doesn't pass?

“It is difficult to assess the statement that four casinos would close because there is limited public information available about the impact on individual casino properties,” said Jane Bokunewicz, director of the Lloyd Levenson Institute at Stockton University, which studies the Atlantic City casino industry.

“The proposed amendment to eliminate sports and online betting could help some casinos and hurt others,” she said.

She noted that between December 2020 and July 2021, internet and sports betting accounted for 46% of total casino revenue, adding it would make a big impact on the casinos finances to exclude those totals from calculations on how much they have to pay.

The bill was approved by a Senate committee last week and sent to the full Senate for consideration, possibly as soon as this week. A slightly different version of the bill is due for discussion and a likely vote in an Assembly committee Monday morning.

The competing versions need to be reconciled into one bill, which needs to be passed by the full Senate and Assembly before going to Gov. Phil Murphy.